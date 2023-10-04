Kylie Jenner's $15 million dream home nears completion: Here's what all it has…

Kylie Jenner, the makeup mogul and reality TV star, is making waves in the real estate world as her Hidden Hills mansion inches closer to completion. The $15 million property, purchased in 2020, is now a hive of activity, with the roof and true layout finally visible.

The Kardashian-Jenner family's homes have always been a topic of fascination, and Kylie's latest venture is no exception. Situated strategically between Kris Jenner's $20 million house and Khloe Kardashian's custom $17 million abode, Kylie's mansion is poised to become a central hub for the family.(X/toys_celebrity)

Nestled on 5 acres of prime Hidden Hills land, Kylie's mansion is becoming a testament to luxury living. The property, boasting 15,000 square feet, will feature 15 bedrooms, an underground garage, and an infinity pool, among other opulent amenities. The location itself is nothing short of star-studded, with neighbours like Will Smith and her own Kardashian clan residing nearby, creating an exclusive enclave of Hollywood royalty.

Construction on the mansion began in early 2021, and recent aerial photos showcase significant progress. Foundations and beams have been laid out, bringing Kylie's vision to life. The property's design includes plans for an 18,000-square-foot main house, a 12-car garage, a guest house, a security base, a pool, and a sports court. While specific details are closely guarded, one thing is certain: Kylie's mansion will be a masterpiece of modern architecture and indulgence.

Kylie's passion for perfection extends to every corner of her new home. In a past interview, she emphasized the importance of her personal space, especially her closets and glam room, stating, "My closets and glam room are very personal to me, even down to the size of each drawer, so they fit my specific products and clothes."

As construction progresses and the finishing touches are added, anticipation is building for the grand unveiling of Kylie Jenner's dream home. For fans and real estate enthusiasts alike, this mansion embodies the epitome of luxury, style, and the glamorous lifestyle synonymous with the Kardashian-Jenner name.

