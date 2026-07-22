La La Land makers finally fix Ryan Gosling's hand placement in new poster 10 years after release

Ryan Gosling's long-awaited wish regarding his hand placement in the La La Land poster has finally been granted by its makers ahead of the movie's 10th anniversary.

La La Hand is out

Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone on the new poster of La La Land.

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After speaking out in multiple interviews over the years about his dislike of his hand placement as featured on the original La La Land theatrical release poster, production house Lionsgate has unveiled a new design for the movie's 10th anniversary, with Gosling's flat hand now sticking out.

According to Variety, back in 2024, Gosling told The Wall Street Journal about a "moment" in the Oscar-winning hit that still haunts him years later: "We're dancing, Emma and I, and I didn't know this would become the poster for the movie. We were supposed to have our hands up, and I thought it would be cool to put my hand [more flat] even though everyone told me it wasn't cool. I was sure it was cooler."

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{{^usCountry}} "Now when I look at it, and I have to see it all the time, you know what would've been cooler... [the intended pose]," Gosling added. "It just killed the energy that way. I call it La La Hand." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Now when I look at it, and I have to see it all the time, you know what would've been cooler... [the intended pose]," Gosling added. "It just killed the energy that way. I call it La La Hand." {{/usCountry}}

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Lionsgate shared the poster it's Instagram handle while writing, “A minor adjustment.”

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La La Land to re release in theatres

Timed for its 10th anniversary, La La Land is releasing back in theaters starting Sunday, Aug. 16, playing in Dolby Cinema at AMC Theatres.

The film won six Oscars, including best director and best cinematography, as well as a record-breaking seven Golden Globes. It grossed 447 million USD worldwide on a 30 million USD budget. A Broadway musical is currently in the works (a date for which has yet to be announced).

Gosling won a Golden Globe for his role as Seb, an aspiring pianist who falls in love with Mia (Stone), an actress who can't catch a break. Stone went on to win the best actress at the Oscars, reported Variety.

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