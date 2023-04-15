LeBron James and Jennifer Hudson share heartfelt wishes for 'ailing' Jamie Foxx

Hollywood star Jamie Foxx is currently hospitalized in Georgia and undergoing treatment for undisclosed 'medical complications'. The Oscar-winning actor was in Georgia, filming the Netflix movie, “Back in Action" and developed health issues which required him to be hospitalized. Jamie Foxx (Twitter)

Even as the 55-year-old recovers from his health issues, his "Dreamgirls" co-actor Jennifer Hudson took to Twitter on Friday and posted a heartfelt message for Foxx and his family.

"Lifting my friend @iamjamiefoxx and the Foxx family up in prayer ! We pray for healing in Jesus’ name! Sending u all the love in the world, Jamie !!!," tweeted Hudson.

Basketball superstar LeBron James also sent his wishes to Foxx via Twitter and posted "Sending my thoughts and prayers to the heavens above to my brother @iamjamiefoxx!!!! Get well and back to yourself SOONER THAN LATER! God willing."

Earlier, Foxx's 29-year-old daughter, Corinne had informed fans about the actor's health situation and requested privacy while the Hollywood star recovers.

“We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday. Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery,” Corinne had posted on Instagram.

"We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time," her post further read.

Meanwhile, Foxx's hospitalization has affected the filming of the movie “Back in Action" which also stars Cameron Diaz, Glenn Close and Kyle Chandler. The upcoming film marks Diaz's first big-screen project since 2014, when she starred as Miss Hannigan in a remake of Annie.