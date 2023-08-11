Leonardo DiCaprio spotted cruising with Love Island star Arabella Chi and Tobey Maguire in Spain

Leonardo DiCaprio was spotted holidaying with pal Tobey Maguire on a yacht in Formentera, Spain. Accompanying them was Love Island star Arabella Chi, as reported by The Sun. The 32 year-old was spotted in a leopard-printed thong bikini as pictures of her with Leonardo went viral on X. (Also read: Amid dating rumours, Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid spotted in the Hamptons as they attend parties together) Leonardo DiCaprio was seen holidaying with Love Island star Arabella Chi.

Leonardo spotted with Arabella Chi

As per a report by The Sun, The Great Gatsby co-stars and longtime pals Leonardo and Tobey were seen soaking in the sun as they cruised the Mediterranean Sea. 32 year-old Arabella Chi, star of Love Island, was seen with them, sporting a leopard-print bikini with a matching sheer sarong around her waist. More pictures emerged of the Love Island star on the deck of the cruise.

Leo kept a low profile in a white tee and shorts. They were also joined by British Vogue editor Edward Enninful and Chief Creative Officer of Burberry Group, Riccardo Tisci. It was also reported that the group later dined together at the Es Moli de Sal Mediterranean restaurant.

Leonardo's dating rumours

In the past few months, Leonardo was linked to Gigi Hadid and even Indian-origin British model Neelam Gill. Last month, there were reports of Leo and Gigi attending a party in the Hamptons. Meanwhile, Neelam and Leo were also spotted on a yacht in Sardinia.

Later, Neelam responded to the dating reports on her Instagram Stories. "Just to clear up any rumors… I am not Leonardo DiCaprio’s ‘new flame'. In fact, I am in a committed relationship with his good friend, and have been for many months now. The only reason we have been pictured in the same vicinity is because I have been there with my partner. I hope this clears up all the false stories,” she wrote in the post.

On the work front, Leonardo will be next seen in Killers of the Flower Moon, where he reunites with his The Wolf of Wall Street collaborator, filmmaker Martin Scorsese. The film also stars Robert De Niro, Jesse Plemons, Brendan Fraser and Lily Gladstone in pivotal roles. It releases in cinemas on October 6.

