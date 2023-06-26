Leonardo DiCaprio dines with Indian-origin model Neelam Gill and Tobey Maguire

Hollywood superstar Leonardo DiCaprio was seen dining with Indian origin British model Neelam Gill, Tobey Maguire and other friends in Paris on Friday. According to a report by Page Six, DiCaprio and his pal Maguire left the Hôtel Costes in Paris together and had a late-night meal at Loulou on Rue de Rivoli. During the dinner, Maguire’s kids, Ruby and Otis were also there. The group was also accompanied by DiCaprio’s niece Normandie. Leonardo DiCaprio, Neelam Gill(File Photo/Getty Images)

DiCaprio and Maguire were wearing black tees and dark jeans. Gill was spotted wearing a black tank top and a beige mini skirt. She wore a metal-studded belt and stiletto boots as accessories.

ALSO READ| Tom Cruise reveals death-defying motorcycle stunt was first-ever scene filmed for his upcoming Mission Impossible movie

Almost a month back, DiCaprio was spotted hanging out with Gill alongside his mother, Irmelin Indenbirken and other friends, in London.

DiCaprio has also been seen with supermodel Gigi Hadidon several occasions in recent times. A source divulged details about DiCaprio and Hadid, to Page Six in May.

“[They] travel so often, so it’s best for them to keep their relationship open and fluid. Neither one of them wants to settle down at the moment,” claimed the insider.

Who is Neelam Gill ?

Neelam Gill is a 28-year-old model who hails from Coventry, Warwickshire in England. She was born on 27 April 1995 and has ancestral roots in Punjab, India which was her grandparents' birthplace. Neelam has made a name for herself in the fashion industry by working with brands like Burberry, Abercrombie & Fitch, and various other prestigious companies. She has graced the covers of esteemed publications such as Stylist Magazine, Harrods Magazine, and Vogue India. In 2021, Neelam delivered a thought-provoking talk on "Resilience & Recovery" during her TEDx appearance.