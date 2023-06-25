Tom Cruise reveals death-defying motorcycle stunt was first-ever scene filmed for his upcoming Mission Impossible movie

Tom Cruise's fans are eagerly waiting the release of his upcoming movie Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One. True to his reputation, the 60-year-old has performed some jaw-dropping stunts for the movie. Tom Cruise(Twitter)

In an interaction with ET , Cruise talked about his death defying stunt in which he rides a motorcycle off a cliff, free falls into the valley below and opens his parachute after getting separated from the vehicle. Cruise shared that it was the first-ever scene filmed for the movie.

"Well, we know either we're gonna continue with the film or we're not. Let's know day one... Do we all continue, or is it a major rewrite?," said Cruise.

"It was years preparing. I mean, I've been riding motorcycles since I was a little kid, raced cars and spent a lot of time just with aerobatics, airplanes, helicopters and parachutes... It all kind of came to that moment," he added.

"You have to be razor sharp when you do something like that, so it was very important as we were prepping the film that that actually was the first thing [to shoot], because I don't want to drop that and go shoot other things and then have my mind somewhere else. Everyone was prepped, let's just get it done," said Cruise.

The upcoming movie has several other dangerous stunts that Cruise performed himself. He performed stunts, driving for an intense chase scene through the streets of Rome while his character was handcuffed to Hayley Atwell who will play the role of Grace in the movie.

During the interaction, Cruise reminisced that the 1996 movie Mission: Impossible was the first film that he produced.

"Mission: Impossible is the first film I ever produced. There's certain things that I felt that we could tell with motion, with action and with stories and to be able to travel the world, that I really wanted to- I hoped that I could be able to accomplish with Mission: Impossible," said Cruise.

"I really always wanted to travel the world and be part of that community and then celebrate that community. Mission: Impossible allows me to do that," he added.

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part Two will be the last film of the franchise.