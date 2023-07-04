Amid dating rumours, Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid spotted in the Hamptons as they attend parties together

After several months of dating rumours, Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid were spotted partying together in the Hamptons for a second night in a row. The duo attended Tao Group founder Marc Packer’s Fourth of July party together. (Also read: Leonardo DiCaprio and girlfriend Camila Morrone split after more than 4 years of dating: Report) Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid were spotted together at Hamptons.

Are Leo and Gigi dating?

The Oscar-winner was reportedly spotted arriving in the Hamptons via a helicopter on Saturday, although Gigi was not seen with him. However, the two were spotted together as they hung out at a party in the Hamptons on Saturday night. According to new reports, the actor and the supermodel were also seen together at another party together on Sunday. A new video of the rumoured couple has surfaced online.

What sources say

Now, as per a source by Page Six, the two are very much seeing each other and are definitely taking things forward. The source said, “They are together.”



Leonardo and Gigi were spotted at Marc Packer’s Fourth of July party, which included several names in the guest list, like The Ned’s Richie Akiva, entrepreneur Bert Hedaya, Danny Abeckaser, and Leah McCarthy. Afterwards, both Leo and Gigi were spotted at Akiva and Garry Kanfer’s bottle-service fueled bash at Kissaki in Water Mill.

Leonardo's ex Camilla Morrone

Last year, it was reported that Leonardo ended his relationship with Camila Morrone, his girlfriend for four years, only months after the model turned 25. Meanwhile, Gigi shares her two-year-old daughter Khai with ex-boyfriend and singer Zayn Malik.

In the past, Leonardo has dated many celebrities, including supermodels Gisele Bundchen and Bar Refaeli, as well as actor Blake Lively. None of them was over the age of 25, when they were dating Leonardo. Earlier, there were also rumours that Leonardo had broken up with Gigi, and started dating British-Indian model Neelam Gill.

Leonardo's projects

Leonardo will next seen in Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon, which will be released this October. The film also stars Robert De Niro, Lily Gladstone and Jesse Plemons in pivotal roles. Killers of the Flower Moon premiered out of competition at the Cannes Film Festival in May where it received thunderous response and a nine-minute standing ovation

.

