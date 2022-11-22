Letitia Wright calls out publication for clubbing her with 'abusers' Brad Pitt, Will Smith: 'Stop this nonsense'

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star Letitia Wright was quick to call out an article that has included her name for the anti-vaccine controversy along with two ‘controversial’ men in the industry for consideration in the upcoming awards race. (Also read: Letitia Wright breaks silence on anti-vaccine controversy)

In her Instagram story, Letitia Wright posted a screenshot of the article that has the headline, "How Personal Baggage Will Impact Oscar Chances". Letitia called out the journalist as well as the publication, "incredibly disrespectful," and said how the publication has "a personal vendetta towards [her]."

The article clubs different names in the Hollywood industry and how their personal controversies will play a big deciding factor towards their awards chances. It mentions the name of Brad Pitt, Will Smith and Letitia Wright in the list, adding how Letitia had to "endure a fair share of bad publicity when she retweeted an anti-vax conspiracy video in December 2020," prompting a backlash so strong that "social media called for the role to be recast."

Letitia Wright added a scrrengrab of the article on her Instagram story.

The star who plays Shuri in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was quick to snap back on the "vile behaviour" aimed at her because she had "respectfully refused to do interviews with this publication." The star pointed out how the article mentioned her name along with "men who have been accused of abuse and sexual misconduct," further adding that she won't remain silent at this "disgusting behaviour." The star also added another story saying how this is nothing but a personal agenda against her. The star followed this by adding how the journalist "lack[s] substance and has clearly nothing to report." Further commenting on the film, Letitia Wright said that she is proud of her film, adding that the "movie is beautiful, impactful and breaking box office."

The second story on her Instagram.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever which released on November 11, crossed $550M at the global box office. Along with Letitia Wright, the film also stars Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, and Angela Bassett.

