Letitia Wright on Black Panther post-credit scene: ‘That scene messed me up’

A key member of the cast of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is opening up about that post-credits scene, and how hard it was to film in accordance to honouring the legacy of Chadwick Boseman. Letitia Wright, who stars as Shuri in the film, opened up about the process of filming the post-credit scene. (Also read: How Black Panther Wakanda Forever's moving mid-credits scene sets up the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe)

In the end, we see Shuri take over the responsibilities of the Black Panther throne, and finally burn her funeral clothes as a way of coming to terms with her brother's death and choosing to move ahead. It is at the same time, when she is introduced to Prince T'Challa (played by Divine Love Konadu-Sun) - who is her nephew, raised by his mother Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o) away from the burden of the throne. In the Variety Actors on Actors interview, where Letitia was paired with actor John Boyega, she opened up about being part of such an important film and what it means to her as an artist.

Letitia said, "That post-credit scene for me is another extension of the ways in which we wanted to honour Chadwick — especially the role of T’Challa. In the movie that Chadwick was written into before he passed, there is a journey of a father and son. When reading it, I could sense we had to find a way to continue the legacy of what T’Challa means to the world, especially to young Black men. That scene messed me up."

The actor also revealed that the casting of Divine was inspired, as both her and Lupita felt an instant connection with the actor and how he would be an emblem for what the future holds. Directed by Ryan Coogler, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is the sequel to Black Panther (2018) which released in theatres in November 11 and has since grossed $670 million at the global box office.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.