Logan actor Dafne Keen recalls being offered drugs at Hollywood parties when she was 11, praises Hugh Jackman for protecting her on set

Actor Dafne Keen, 21, recently opened up about playing Hugh Jackman's daughter, Laura, in his 2017 superhero film Logan. Dafne was just 11 years old when she starred in the film. In a recent interaction, she recalled attending Hollywood parties at that age and revealed that she was offered drugs during that time. However, she said she kept her distance from substance abuse.

‘Was getting offered Coke at wrap parties’

Logan actor Dafne Keen spoke about working with Hugh Jackman.

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Speaking on the Inside of You podcast, Dafne said, "As a child actor I witnessed so much and I just had no interest... I was getting offered Coke at wrap parties. Like, tiny. Like 11, 12, 13. So I saw what that was, so I was like, 'I don't really have any interest in that... I was saying no, fortunately." She also spoke about how, even as an adult, she has continued to stay away from alcohol and other substances as much as possible.

‘Hugh was incredibly protective and amazing’

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During the interview, Dafne also spoke about working with Hugh Jackman and called him the best on-screen dad. She shared, "He gave me a lot of really positive reinforcement and a lot of really good advice. And he was always so lovely. He's the best number one you could ever wish for. And he's the best on-screen dad. He genuinely felt like a sort of parental figure... He made sure that no one was abusing my hours, that I was having fun on set, and that I wasn't aware of any tensions that would've been happening behind the scenes. He was so incredibly protective and amazing."

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{{^usCountry}} Dafne reprised her role as Laura in Deadpool & Wolverine (2024). She will next be seen playing Artemis in the series Percy Jackson and the Olympians. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dafne reprised her role as Laura in Deadpool & Wolverine (2024). She will next be seen playing Artemis in the series Percy Jackson and the Olympians. {{/usCountry}}

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About Logan

Directed by James Mangold, Logan was released in 2017. The film follows an ageing and physically weakened Logan, who is living in a dystopian future and caring for an ailing Professor Charles Xavier (Patrick Stewart). His life takes an unexpected turn when he meets Laura (Dafne Keen), a young mutant with abilities similar to his own, who is being pursued by a powerful organisation.

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The film follows Logan as he takes on the responsibility of protecting Laura and helping her reach safety. Their relationship forms the emotional core of the story, with Keen's performance receiving widespread praise. Logan was also a critical and commercial success, earning three Academy Award nominations, including one for Best Adapted Screenplay.