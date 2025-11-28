Ryan Reynolds slammed Justin Baldoni for ‘fat-shaming’ Blake Lively in Taylor Swift and Hugh Jackman's presence

It has come to light that Hugh Jackman and Taylor Swift were present when Ryan Reynolds allegedly confronted Justin Baldoni over what was described as fat-shaming remarks about Blake Lively. This revelation emerges from newly unsealed exhibits tied to the escalating legal dispute between Blake and her It Ends With Us co-star and director. According to reports Hugh Jackman and Taylor Swift were present in Blake Lively and Ryan Reynold's apartment

According to a report in People, the confrontation reportedly took place in April 2025 at the New York City penthouse shared by Ryan and Blake, as per an email which was sent to Justin Baldoni’s publicist in July 2024.

The email also stated that Ryan allegedly “unloaded” on Justin, criticizing him for asking questions about Blake’s body and weight, telling him how “horrible it was” to do so. In the reported exchange, Ryan and Blake are said to have accused Justin of fat-shaming the actor, and Justin, according to the document, was visibly shaken, apologized repeatedly, and was said to have been reduced to tears.

According to the report, both Taylor and Hugh, were inside the apartment when the confrontation unfolded. Both were listed previously as potential witnesses by Blake’s legal team, which suggests they may be called to give testimony when the case proceeds. Representatives for the two celebrities have not publicly commented on the claims.

The timeline aligns with earlier reporting that Taylor arrived at Blake’s apartment after being asked by the actor to come over, reportedly unaware that Justin would be present. A source quoted in those earlier reports claimed that Taylor did not participate in the dispute and only expressed enthusiasm about seeing It Ends With Us.

Blake, filed her lawsuit in December 2024, accusing Justin, and others associated with the film of sexual harassment, workplace misconduct, and retaliation—allegations his camp has firmly rejected. Justin’s attorneys attempted to subpoena Swift in May, signaling the central role her presence may play in establishing the sequence of events. The case is expected to go to trial in March 2026, and further filings are likely as both sides prepare their witness lists and evidence.