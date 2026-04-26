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Marissa Bode says she was denied boarding flight because of wheelchair

Marissa Bode says she was denied boarding flight because of wheelchair

Apr 26, 2026 11:44 am IST
PTI |
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Los Angeles, "Wicked" actor Marissa Bode recalled the incident when she was denied boarding a flight because of her wheelchair and called it a "blatant segregation".

Marissa Bode says she was denied boarding flight because of wheelchair

Bode, a disabled actor, shared a video on her TikTok handle on Thursday, according to the entertainment news website Variety, where she narrated about her flight experience.

The 25-year-old actor said her manager spoke to the airline prior, and they were assured that the necessary arrangements would be made.

Bode said the staff asked if she was able to get up from the wheelchair and walk the stairs, and after denying it, she wasn't allowed to board the flight.

"So I got to the gate, and I was like, 'Hey, could you help me locate my boarding pass...And the two people at the gate look at me, and they are like, 'Can you stand?' And I said, 'No.' And they said, 'I'm sorry, but because of that, we're going to have to deny you boarding.' They proceeded to tell me all the planes within this airline have stairs to get on the plane. Wild. Never heard of that before," she said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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