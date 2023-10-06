Wake up besties, Martin Scorsese's daughter has dropped new video of him trying out Gen Z slangs

Martin Scorsese is certainly gearing up for the release of his next film Killers of the Flower Moon. On Saturday, the Oscar winning filmmaker's daughter Francesca Scorsese dropped a TikTok video of him guessing TikTok slangs, and the adorable interaction has now gone viral on X. (Also read: Martin Scorsese urges filmmakers to fight back against comic book movie culture: ‘We’ve got to save cinema') Martin Scorsese guessed the meaning of words like 'tea', 'ick', 'throw shade' and 'ship' in the latest TikTok.

Martin takes a TikTok challenge

In the TikTok video, Martin is joined with his daughter who tells him that he has to guess what is the meaning of certain slang terms mean. The first one is 'tea', which the director guesses correctly. He also gets it right with 'Ick'. When he has to guess what 'sneaky link' means, he is not sure what it means. Next, the director goes on to elaborate on the experience of watching a film on 70 mm when his daughter gives him a clue to guess what 'hits different' could mean. For those wondering, tea means gossip, ick is something that disgusts you, sneaky link are people you have hookup or affairs with and when something hits different, it's really good.

When Martin tries to guess 'slept on' next, his daughter gives him a clue: "The King of Comedy was slept on." Now, this hits a raw nerve as the director goes on to express how the Robert De Niro film was hated when it released, and Entertainment Tonight even called it the "flop of the year." "Lily Gladstone ate in Killers of the Flower Moon," says Francesca next, to give her father a clue about what 'ate' means next.

The most adorable moment arrives when Martin has to guess what 'ship' means, and he says a ship is a boat, but that's not right. "I ship you and mom!" Francesca gives a clue. "You're gonna send us away somewhere?" he replies back. Both break out into a giggles. The video ends with Martin guessing 'slay' correctly. 'This video slays!' she concludes.

Fan reactions

Martin Scorsese often appears in her daughter's TikTok videos and wins the internet with his responses. Fans also reacted to this video and it went viral on the microblogging site. One said, "Someone once said that history should thank Francesca Scorsese for allowing us to understand such a great artist on a human level, and that feels so true." A fan commented, “Best thing on the internet - I could watch this all day.” Another said, "that's it i'm going back in time to 1983 to buy 100 million tickets to king of comedy." "this is the funniest video on the internet i cant breathe," said another.

Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon arrives in theatres on October 20. The film, which stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro and Lily Gladstone, first premiered at Cannes Film Festival to universal acclaim.

