Marvel's biggest update yet: Avengers: Doomsday runtime revealed, trailer and early ticket sales announced

Marvel Studios has shared fresh updates on Avengers: Doomsday well ahead of its release. Along with revealing the film's runtime, the studio is also gearing up for an unusually early ticket sale, giving fans another reason to get excited. This has already excited the fans considering the tickets are coming in way earlier than expected.

Early ticket sales

Avengers: Doomsday runtime is here and Marvel's early ticket strategy is unlike anything before.

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One of the biggest updates is Marvel's decision to put premium-format tickets on sale as early as July 20, 2026, almost five months before Avengers: Doomsday arrives in theatres on December 18. The unusually early rollout signals just how big a theatrical event the studio expects the film to be.

According to the report in The Hollywood Reporter, it was also revealed that the film currently has a runtime of 165 minutes, or 2 hours and 45 minutes, making it longer than Avengers: Infinity War (149 minutes) but shorter than Avengers: Endgame (181 minutes).

The early ticket sales are also tied to the launch of Marvel's new "Infinity Vision" premium format. The strategy comes at a crucial time, with Warner Bros.' Dune Part III set to compete for IMAX screens on the same December 18 release date.

New trailer plans

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{{^usCountry}} The studio is set to return to San Diego Comic-Con on July 25, where fans are expecting the first full public trailer for Avengers: Doomsday. A teaser was screened exclusively for CinemaCon attendees three months ago, but the footage has remained under wraps due to tight security. According to the report, Marvel will debut an all-new trailer at Comic-Con before attaching it to Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which releases in theatres on July 31. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The studio is set to return to San Diego Comic-Con on July 25, where fans are expecting the first full public trailer for Avengers: Doomsday. A teaser was screened exclusively for CinemaCon attendees three months ago, but the footage has remained under wraps due to tight security. According to the report, Marvel will debut an all-new trailer at Comic-Con before attaching it to Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which releases in theatres on July 31. {{/usCountry}}

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Interestingly, both Avengers: Doomsday and Spider-Man: Brand New Day skipped Super Bowl trailer launches this year, breaking a Marvel marketing tradition that had been in place for the last 16 years.

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Returning cast brings together Marvel's biggest stars

Robert Downey Jr. is making his MCU comeback, but not as the beloved Iron Man. This time, he steps into the role of the franchise's next big villain, Doctor Doom. The film also brings back several fan-favourite stars from the original 2000s X-Men movies, reuniting Patrick Stewart as Professor Charles Xavier, Ian McKellen as Magneto, James Marsden as Cyclops, Kelsey Grammer as Beast, Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler, Rebecca Romijn as Mystique and Channing Tatum as Gambit. Together, they make Avengers: Doomsday one of Marvel's most star-studded ensembles yet.

First concept art offers a closer look

The first official look at Avengers: Doomsday was unveiled through concept art which was launched at the Bilibili World expo in Shanghai. The artwork was created by former Marvel Director of Visual Development Andy Park, who recently exited the studio following Disney's layoffs.

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The visuals put Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom front and centre, wearing his iconic mask as blue mystical energy surrounds him. Chris Evans' Steve Rogers is seen sporting his Infinity War-era long hair and beard while wielding Mjolnir, while Chris Hemsworth's Thor has a noticeably darker, more battle-ready look. Tom Hiddleston's Loki stands at the heart of the artwork following his transformation into the God of Stories. The X-Men are also shown in comic-accurate costumes, with Ian McKellen's Magneto finally appearing in his classic purple-and-red suit, a look fans have wanted to see on screen for years.

What is still under wraps

While Marvel has revealed plenty, a few major names are still missing from the official cast list. Tom Holland's Spider-Man and Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange are yet to be confirmed, though fans believe their announcements could come closer to the film's release.

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Avengers: Doomsday is also expected to bring together the Fantastic Four, the New Avengers (formerly Thunderbolts) and several Wakandan heroes, making it one of the MCU's biggest crossover films yet. More importantly, the events of the film are expected to directly lead into Avengers: Secret Wars, which is set to release in 2027.

Avengers: Doomsday arrives in cinemas worldwide on December 18, 2026.