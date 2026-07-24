Marvel returns, Johnny Depp surprises, Ramayana team brings India to stage: An eventful beginning to 2026 Comic Con

The world's biggest celebration of cinema and pop culture, the San Diego Comic Con, began on Thursday with a few notable comebacks and a handful of global debuts. And even as global titles sought for airwaves, it was the return of Marvel Studios that anyone could talk about.

Marvel returns to Hall H

Nitesh Tiwari, Yash, Ranbir Kapoor and Namit Malhotra attend the Ramayana press line during 2026 Comic-Con International: San Diego at Hilton Bayfront on July 23, 2026 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) (Getty Images via AFP)

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The studio skipped last year's event, but will be back at the coveted Hall H on Saturday to promote Avengers: Doomsday, which is slated to premiere in December. The Russo Brothers film is Marvel's first big tentpole production since Avengers: Endgame in 2019, bringing together heroes and villains from X-Men, the Avengers, Black Panther and the Fantastic Four to duke it out once more. Marvel's presentation, which may see the return of big names like the Russos, Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, and Chris Hemsworth, is slated to be one of the highlights of the convention.

A Marvel logo in the exhibition hall during the opening day of Comic-Con International in San Diego, California, U.S., July 23, 2026. REUTERS/Daniel Cole

Johnny Depp surprises fans

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{{^usCountry}} But surprises are often a major draw for the 130,000 fans who flock to the annual event, expecting to be wowed by movie previews and actor announcements. Actor Johnny Depp stunned passersby Thursday when he appeared on a street near the convention center, decked out in full costume for the miserly Scrooge character of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol to promote Ebenezer, due in theaters in November. The film marks Johnny's first major Hollywood studio production in eight years, and is seen as a comeback for the beleaguered actor after his career was derailed by his very public divorce with ex-wife Amber Heard. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} But surprises are often a major draw for the 130,000 fans who flock to the annual event, expecting to be wowed by movie previews and actor announcements. Actor Johnny Depp stunned passersby Thursday when he appeared on a street near the convention center, decked out in full costume for the miserly Scrooge character of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol to promote Ebenezer, due in theaters in November. The film marks Johnny's first major Hollywood studio production in eight years, and is seen as a comeback for the beleaguered actor after his career was derailed by his very public divorce with ex-wife Amber Heard. {{/usCountry}}

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Of vampires and KPop idols

Fans began lining up around noon on Wednesday for Thursday's events in coveted Hall H. One of the biggest attractions on Thursday was a morning panel titled "Bite Me: Calling All Vampires," which brought together K-pop sensation ENHYPEN and some cast members from 2008's teen vampire blockbuster film Twilight.

Ramayana brings Indian storytelling to Comic-Con

The team of Indian film Ramayana were also present in Hall H. Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Yash were joined by director Nitesh Tiwari and producer Namit Malhotra for a panel discussion on the film, a rarity for Indian cinema on the stage. The film's presence at Comic-Con worked out well as the makers were able to partner with Hollywood studio Sony for its international distribution. This, however, delayed the film's trailer launch, set for Thursday evening (Friday morning in India). The trailer was also not played for the audience at the Comic Con.

Up ahead at Comic Con

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On Friday, DC Studios will also grace Hall H to preview its HBO series Lanterns, starring Kyle Chandler and Aaron Pierre as small-town Nebraska detectives, which debuts August 16. On Friday, fans will see the hotly anticipated preview for Spaceballs: The New One, a long-awaited sequel to Mel Brooks's legendary space comedy. Weeks before its opening in Los Angeles, the Lucas Museum will be on hand to share new details about its exhibits. Comic-Con runs through Sunday, July 26.

(With AFP inputs)