Marvel Studios adjusts TV show slate amid Hollywood strikes, here's the list of changes

Marvel Studios, the powerhouse behind the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has made some changes to its upcoming slate of television shows. According to a report from the Hollywood Reporter, these adjustments are a direct response to the ongoing strikes within Hollywood.

Marvel Studios makes changes to television slate due to strikes; "Loki" Season 2 remains intact, while others are delayed or in limbo.(Marvel)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

One series that remains untouched by these shifts is the highly anticipated "Loki" Season 2, which is set to premiere on October 6. The first season of "Loki" was a massive hit, becoming the most-watched Marvel series on Disney+ and generating immense excitement with its exploration of alternate timelines.

The animated series "What If…?" is also safe from the changes, with its second season now scheduled for release around Christmas Day. This anthology series explores alternate timelines within the Marvel Cinematic Universe and promises to offer imaginative twists on pivotal moments.

However, several other series have been affected by the strikes and scheduling adjustments. "Echo" and "Agatha: Darkhold Diaries," originally slated for release in 2023, are now pushed to 2024. The "Hawkeye" spinoff and the "WandaVision" spinoff are delayed as well, with the former set for January 2024 and the latter for the fall of 2024.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The animated series "X-Men '97," designed to capture the spirit of the beloved 1990s classic, will also make its debut in early 2024. Fans who got an early look at the series describe it as a heartfelt homage to the original, promising a nostalgic trip down memory lane.

Unfortunately, not all series are merely delayed; some are left in limbo. "Daredevil: Born Again," a highly-anticipated series featuring Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio reprising their roles, has been halted due to the ongoing strikes, and it's unclear when it will see the light of day.

These changes come as Marvel Studios faces the challenge of reducing the number of series and films released per year. Some projects may even be pushed back to 2025 to maintain quality and ensure that the strikes don't compromise production.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In addition to scheduling changes, one series has undergone a name transformation. "Agatha Harkness," initially titled "Agatha: Coven of Chaos," is now known as "Agatha: Darkhold Diaries," hinting at a deeper connection to the mystical book featured in "WandaVision" and "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness." This series promises to delve into the world of witches within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.