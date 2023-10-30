Matthew Perry death: At ‘Friends’ star's house, authorities found…

The tragic death of Friends superstar Matthew Perry on Saturday, has stunned the acting world. Fans are still not able to get their head around his early death at the age of just 54 years. Meanwhile, there is no official word on the cause of his death. Multiple reports suggest that Perry died due to drowning.

Law enforcement authorities have revealed that prescription drugs were found at Perry's home after his death, reported TMZ. They emphasised that no illegal drugs were found.

“Authorities found anti-depressants, anti-anxiety drugs and a COPD drug in the house,” reported TMZ. Notably, COPD stands for Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease -- the drug is often used for people who have emphysema or chronic bronchitis. It will later be determined if any of these drugs was in Perry's system at the time of his death.

Perry's addiction

Perry suffered from drinking addiction and had battled his way out of it. During the filming of Friends, his addiction was noticed by his co-stars. Jennifer Aniston had even confronted him for his issue. Perry was also a smoker.

Page Six have reported that Perry was taking as many as 55 pills a day in 1997, and entered rehab for the first time.

Perry's role in Friends

In the superhit TV series Friends, Perry played the character of Chandler Bing. His co-stars included Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox and Matt LeBlanc. As Chandler Bing, he was famous for his one-liners and sharp humour.