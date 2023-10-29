When Matthew Perry fought for his life after his heart stopped beating at 49, went into coma for weeks

The news of actor Matthew Perry's sudden death has left his fans heartbroken across the globe. The Friends actor was found unresponsive in a hot tub at his Los Angeles residence on Saturday as per LA Times. While the loss of Matthew is irreplaceable, did you know he had almost got a second life at 49? Also read: Matthew Perry found dead at his Los Angeles home

Matthew Perry on colon burst

Actor Matthew Perry was found dead of an apparent drowning at his home. (AP Photo/Chris Weeks, File)(AP)

The actor got a second chance in life after he underwent a colon surgery. In his memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, that released in 2022, he revealed that he was fighting for his life after his colon burst due to OxyContin use. He said his heart stopped working during the surgery.

When Matthew Perry had 2 percent chance to live

People quoted Matthew as saying, “The doctors told my family that I had a two-percent chance to live. That's the time I really came close to my life ending.” It also said that the actor spent two weeks in coma and had a colostomy bag for about a year.

The same report also mentioned that Matthew's heart had stopped beating for five minutes during his surgery following colon burst. It happened as doctors gave him propofol. "It wasn't a heart attack — I didn't flatline — but nothing had been beating," he said.

Matthew Perry's alcohol addiction and more

Besides this, he also struggled with alcohol addiction and more. He talked about it in his memoir and wrote that he started drinking at the age of 14. "Acting was another one of my drugs," he wrote and added, "And it didn't do the damage that alcohol was already starting to do. In fact, it was getting harder and harder to wake up after a night of drinking."

Meanwhile, social media is filled with heartfelt tributes for Matthew Perry from his fans, colleagues and friends. The official X account of Friends tweeted, “We are devastated to learn of Matthew Perry’s passing. He was a true gift to us all. Our heart goes out to his family, loved ones, and all of his fans.”

