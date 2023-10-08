‘Mean Girls’ reunited as stars Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried and Lacey Chabert join hands to film an ad

‘Mean Girls’ stars Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried and Lacey Chabert recently joined hands on Friday in Los Angeles to film an ad commercial.

The trio reunited to film a Pepsi commercial inspired by their 2004, cult classic film.

Lindsay, 37, was photographed in an all-black outfit with a clutch that read, “Plastics Club Member, Est 2004,” with the famous tagline “On Wednesdays we wear pink,” from the movie.

Amanda, 37, wore a grey blazer, pink blouse, black trousers and matching boots, while Lacey, 41, wore a hot pink dress and heels.

Amanda and Lacey filmed some scenes in a convertible and on a football field.

In one of the photos from the shoot, Amanda could also be seen catching a football in her hands.

Maybe a Super Bowl Commercial is in the pipes?

‘Mean Girls’ Day- October 3

October 3- is celebrated as “Mean Girls” day by fans of the classic all around the world.

The credit goes to Aaron Samuels played by Jonathan Bennett asking Cady Heron played by Lindsay, 'What day it was.'

As a celebration of the day, fans could watch the entire movie on TikTok for free.

Lacey Chabert who played the role of Gretchen Wieners in 'Mean Girls'

‘Mean Girls’- Broadway Musical

The ‘Mean Girls’ Broadway Musical will be coming to theatres on January 12, 2024.

While the Paramount project was initially intended to stream on their service Paramount+, it will now receive the big reveal on the big screens instead.

Adapted from the 2018 Broadway Production, Renee Rapp will be reprising her breakout role in the much-anticipated film as Regina George.

Additionally, the stage and screenwriter Tina Fey will continue on as Ms. Norbury with SNL alum Tim Meadows returning as Principal Duval.

Along with these celebrities, the movie's cast also includes Angourie Rice, Auli’i Cravalho, Jaquel Spivey, Jenna Fischer, Busy Philipps, Avantika, Mahi Alam, Christopher Briney, Bebe Wood, Ashley Park, Connor Ratliff and Jon Hamm.

Amanda Seyfried played the role of Karen Smith.