Megan Thee Stallion picks Priyanka Chopra Jonas as ‘honorary angel', wants Bollywood star to be on the Victoria’s Secret runway: ‘She is tea’

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show is known for its elaborate lingerie, dramatic angel wings and a star-studded lineup of models and musical performers. The 2026 edition took place in Los Angeles on October 18, bringing together models and performers, including Megan Thee Stallion, who also took to the runway for a musical performance. Now, the Grammy-winning rapper has another star in mind for the iconic show: Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Megan Thee Stallion picks Priyanka Chopra Jonas for the runway

Grammy winning rapper Megan Thee Stallion wants Priyanka Chopra Jonas to walk the Victoria’s Secret runway.

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During a recent conversation with InStyle magazine, Megan was asked which celebrity she would choose to be an honorary Angel for a day. The rapper did not hesitate to name Priyanka, praising the actor’s beauty and wondering whether she had ever received her wings. “So many hot ladies,” she said, before adding, “Somebody I just recently saw who is so beautiful is Priyanka. And I don't know if she's ever had her wings before.”

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When the interviewer pointed out that Priyanka may not have had the opportunity yet, Megan doubled down on her choice and explained why she wanted to see the actor at the show. "Okay. Well, I would definitely give it to Priyanka because she is tea and I feel like Victoria's Secret Runway need to see that," she declared.

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What is Priyanka Chopra Jonas doing lately?

{{^usCountry}} Priyanka was last seen in the action film, The Bluff, released on Prime Video in February 2026. The action thriller stars her as Ercell Bodden, a former pirate whose past catches up with her and puts her family in danger. The film also featured Karl Urban. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Priyanka was last seen in the action film, The Bluff, released on Prime Video in February 2026. The action thriller stars her as Ercell Bodden, a former pirate whose past catches up with her and puts her family in danger. The film also featured Karl Urban. {{/usCountry}}

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She is also gearing up for her return to Indian cinema with SS Rajamouli’s upcoming action-adventure film Varanasi. Priyanka will play the role of Mandakini in the film, which stars Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The project marks her return to an Indian theatrical production after The Sky Is Pink in 2019, and is scheduled for a worldwide release on April 7, 2027.

She will also executive produce and will be starring Reset. Orlando Bloom was to star opposite her but her abruptly exited the project. The film comes from writer Jordan Rawlins and director Matt Smukler, known for the 2020 drama Wildflower. The survival thriller follows Priyanka's character as she wakes up stranded in the wilderness with no memory of how she ended up there. While trying to stay alive and piece together what happened, she crosses paths with a charming stranger. He may be her best chance of making it out, but she has no idea if she can actually trust him or what he really wants.

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