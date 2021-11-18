Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Meghan Markle on Ellen DeGeneres Show: Duchess of Sussex says daughter Lili teething, 'auntie' Ellen suggests tequila
hollywood

Meghan Markle on Ellen DeGeneres Show: Duchess of Sussex says daughter Lili teething, 'auntie' Ellen suggests tequila

Meghan Markle is set to appear on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday. Ahead of her episode, promos of the former actor talking about her daughter and her days as a struggling actor have been released. 
Meghan Markle on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. 
Updated on Nov 18, 2021 02:17 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Meghan Markle is set to appear on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday, US time. Although a promo was shared by the popular television show reveals Meghan talks about her days as a struggling actor, an international report reveals that Meghan will also talk about her daughter Lili. 

The former Suits actor and her husband Prince Harry, who have deals with Netflix, welcomed their daughter in June. They named her Lilibet ‘Lili’ Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, a nod to Harry's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II and mother, Princess Diana. They also have a two-year-old son, Archie. 

As reported by People, in a promo released in the US, it is the host Ellen DeGeneres who reveals "Lili's now teething." The camera then pans to Meghan Markle who, with her hands up by her mouth, says, "Anything to relieve that."

Ellen suggests, “Tequila, anything,” leaving a smile on Meghan's face. “That's Auntie Ellen for you,” the Duchess of Sussex replies. “That's why I don't have kids,” DeGeneres jokes. 

In a clip released internationally, Meghan also revisited the days she used to visit the Warner Bros' sets for auditions in a broken car. "Your car was a very special car," Ellen says in the promo. “At a certain point, the key stopped working on the driver's side... so I would crawl in the trunk and climb over my seats to get out... it was not ideal,” Meghan reveals in the promo. 

RELATED STORIES

When asked if anyone noticed her during the act, Meghan replies, “I would play it off, just looking for my highlighters, for my script... and then climb in.” 

Also read: Step inside Meghan Markle-Prince Harry's Montecito home, blend of royalty and contemporary design

Meghan Markle's appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show comes months after she sat down with Oprah Winfrey for an explosive interview. The interview, which was her first since she and Prince Harry moved out of the UK and stepped down as senior royal family members, focused on Meghan's life after marrying Harry. 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
meghan markle sussex meghan markle prince harry meghan markle prince harry ellen degeneres
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield edited out of Spider-Man No Way Home trailer?

5

Malaika clicked outside yoga studio, Ahan and Tara pose together. See pics

Harry Potter reunion: Daniel, Emma, Rupert to come together for HBO Max special

Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer out, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire missing
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Lunar Eclipse 2021
Guru Nanak Jayanti 2021
Delhi Air Quality
India vs New Zealand 1st T20
Today's Panchang
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP