Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Meghan Markle and Prince Harry 'uninvited' to Queen Elizabeth's funeral reception, couple reportedly 'baffled'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry 'uninvited' to Queen Elizabeth's funeral reception, couple reportedly 'baffled'

hollywood
Published on Sep 17, 2022 03:08 PM IST

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been reportedly uninvited from a Buckingham Palace reception hosted by King Charles III ahead of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral on Sunday.

FILE - Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex leave after a service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul's Cathedral in London, on June 3, 2022. (AP Photo)
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have reportedly been ‘uninvited’ to the state reception hosted at Buckingham Palace before Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral. A new report has claimed that there has been a mix up with the invitations for the event for the couple, leaving them ‘baffled’. Also read: Fans laud Meghan Markle as she comforts mourner outside Windsor with a hug

Prince Harry is the grandson of the late queen, the younger son of her son and the new King Charles III. Meghan, a former actor known for her role in Suits, has been married to Harry since 2018. The two are known to have a fraught relationship with the British royal family. In 2020, they stepped down from their positions as royals and relocated to California.

A new report by The Telegraph says that Meghan and Harry “appear to have been uninvited to the state reception at Buckingham Palace” hosted by King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla on Sunday evening. The report adds that “it remains unclear why they had received an invitation for an occasion that Royal aides insisted they were not expected to attend”. The report quoted sources close to Meghan saying the couple was ‘baffled’ by the mix up.

This is not the first ‘mix up’ with Prince Harry in the last few days since the death of Queen Elizabeth. It was reported recently that Harry had been told he couldn’t wear his military uniform at the queen’s final vigil. In the end, King Charles intervened, giving Harry permission to wear his uniform, along with his older brother Prince William. In a statement, Buckingham Palace said “at the King’s request, they will both be in uniform”.

Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, died on September 8 at the age of 96. She was Queen of the United Kingdom for over 70 years, ascending to the throne after her father King George VI’s death in 1952.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

Topics
meghan markle sussex meghan markle prince harry meghan markle prince harry queen elizabeth queen elizabeth ii
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP