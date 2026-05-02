Meryl Streep takes subtle dig at Marvel Cinematic Universe, calls formula ‘boring’

It seems Meryl Streep isn’t exactly sold on the charm of Marvel films. The actor appeared to take a subtle swipe at the blockbuster genre, hinting that its dependence on neatly defined heroes and villains leaves little room for complexity, making the storytelling feel boring.

Meryl Streep takes a dig at Marvel

Meryl Streep is back on the big screen with The Devil Wears Prada 2.(AFP)

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The actor appeared to take a dig at Marvel films while promoting The Devil Wears Prada 2 in a Hits Radio interview. The 76-year-old Oscar winner mentioned that the superhero genre has flattened characters.

Meryl was interviewed alongside co-stars Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt when she was asked about viewers seeing a softer side of her portrayal of Miranda Priestly.

To this, she responded, “I feel like you get a realistic view. I think we tend to Marvel-ize the movies now. We got the villains, and we got the good guys, and it's so boring.”

The actor added: 'What's really interesting about life is that some of the heroes are flawed and some of the villains are human and interesting and have their own strengths. So that's what I like about this (movie). It's messier.'

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{{^usCountry}} Marvel is known for its box office franchises such as Iron Man, Captain America, Black Panther, and Hulk, among many others. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Marvel is known for its box office franchises such as Iron Man, Captain America, Black Panther, and Hulk, among many others. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Meryl isn’t the first to take a swipe at the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Earlier, filmmaker Quentin Tarantino had also stirred debate by taking aim at Marvel actors. As per Variety, during a recent interview on 2 Bears, 1 Cave podcast, Tarantino attributed the loss of movie stars to the "Marvel-ization of Hollywood." He said, “Part of the Marvel-ization of Hollywood is...you have all these actors who have become famous playing these characters. But they're not movie stars. Right?" {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meryl isn’t the first to take a swipe at the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Earlier, filmmaker Quentin Tarantino had also stirred debate by taking aim at Marvel actors. As per Variety, during a recent interview on 2 Bears, 1 Cave podcast, Tarantino attributed the loss of movie stars to the "Marvel-ization of Hollywood." He said, “Part of the Marvel-ization of Hollywood is...you have all these actors who have become famous playing these characters. But they're not movie stars. Right?" {{/usCountry}}

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In an earlier interview, Jennifer Aniston said that "big Marvel movies" are "diminishing" the quality of movies. In an interview with Variety, she said, “It wasn’t until the last couple of years when these streaming services were just sort of exploding with this amount of quality that I actually started to think, 'Wow, that’s better than what I just did.' And then you’re seeing what’s available out there and it’s just diminishing and diminishing in terms of, its big Marvel movies."

Meryl Streep back on big screen

Meanwhile, Meryl is back on the big screen with The Devil Wears Prada 2. The actor has reprised her role as Miranda Priestly in the sequel to The Devil Wears Prada, which returns to the world of high fashion two decades after the original film. The first part was released in 2006.

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The first film revolved around Andy Sachs, a smart but fashion-clueless journalism graduate who moves to New York City with dreams of becoming a serious writer. Desperate for work, she lands a job as a junior personal assistant to Miranda Priestly, the cold and tyrannical editor-in-chief of the elite fashion magazine Runway. The sequel follows Meryl Streep’s character, Miranda Priestly, navigating the decline of traditional print media, and how she is forced to face off against her former assistant, Emily Charlton. The Devil Wears Prada 2 is directed by David Frankel and written by Aline Brosh McKenna. It was released on May 1.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sugandha Rawal ...Read More Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day. Read Less

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