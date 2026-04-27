Michael India box office collection day 4: Michael Jackson biopic cannot escape Monday dip, crosses ₹18 crore

Michael India box office collection day 4: The Michael Jackson biopic has been the talk of the town ever since it was released in theatres last Friday. The biopic drama has polarised critics who have said that the film often whitewashes the journey of the icon, but fans and cinemagoers seem unconcerned with those views. The film has received a warm reception in India so far. Let us take a look at how it performed on Monday. Michael box office collection day 4: Jaafar Jackson plays Michael Jackson in Michael.

Michael box office update The latest update on Sacnilk states that Michael has managed to collect ₹1.94 crore on Monday, its fourth day in theatres. It is the lowest single-day collection for the Hollywood release so far, and it was not really a surprise given it is a Monday.

The film collected ₹1.70 crore in paid previews and had a good opening day haul at ₹3.70 crore. On its second day, the film collected ₹5.25 crore. The highest single-day haul was on Sunday, at ₹5.85 crore. This brings the film's total India gross collections to ₹22.09 crore and total India net to ₹18.44 crore so far.

Michael has been facing stiff competition from Bollywood releases Bhooth Bangla and Dhurandhar 2. Still, the Hollywood release has managed to remain steady at the box office so far. It remains to be seen how the film fares in the second weekend.

About Michael Directed by Antoine Fuqua and written by John Logan, Michael also stars Nia Long, Laura Harrier, Miles Teller, and Colman Domingo. The film chronicles his rise as a solo artist in the 70s, the superstardom after Thriller, and his comeback after a life-threatening accident just before the Victory Tour in 1984.

Four siblings have filed a suit against the singer’s estate, alleging sexual abuse, claiming that the many handlers in Jackson’s entourage ‘willingly enabled it all’. According to Variety, representatives of Michael Jackson’s estate have called the lawsuit a ‘desperate money grab’ and questioned the accusers’ silence for so long. “This lawsuit is a desperate money grab by additional members of the Cascio family. The family staunchly defended Michael Jackson for more than 25 years, attesting to his innocence of inappropriate conduct. This new court filing is a transparent forum-shopping tactic in their scheme to obtain hundreds of millions of dollars from Michael’s estate and companies. The Cascios spent decades defending and affirming Michael’s innocence. Notably, these shakedown attempts come more than 15 years after Michael’s death, thus carrying no risk of being sued for defamation. Sadly, in death just as in life, Michael’s talents and success continue to make him a target,” said attorney Martin Singer, who represents the estate.