Bhooth Bangla box office collection day 11: Akshay Kumar film crosses ₹117 crore; shows dip after good weekend

As the weekend approached, collections spiked, bringing in ₹10.75 crore on Saturday and ₹12.50 crore on Sunday. The film saw around 10% occupancy on its second Monday. Bhooth Bangla has also grossed the ₹150 crore mark worldwide. The film crossed the lifetime collections of horror comedies like Bhediya ( ₹68.99 crore) and Munjya ( ₹102.54 crore). It now has films such as Stree ( ₹129.83 crore) and Thamma ( ₹134.78 crore) to contend with.

According to the trade website Sacnilk, Bhooth Bangla collected ₹3.65 crore in India on Monday, taking its domestic total to ₹117.05 crore. Given that it’s a weekday, the film saw a dip in occupancy and collections. The film had collected ₹84.40 crore in its first week of release. On its second Friday, Bhooth Bangla collected ₹5.75 crore.

Bhooth Bangla box office collection day 11: Priyadarshan’s horror comedy film Bhooth Bangla, starring Akshay Kumar in the lead role, has shown an expected Monday dip after a good weekend. The film has crossed over ₹115 crore in domestic collections so far in its second week.

About Bhooth Bangla Bhooth Bangla is directed by Priyadarshan and produced by Akshay Kumar, Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under Balaji Motion Pictures and Cape of Good Films. It stars Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Jisshu Sengupta, Rajpal Yadav, Tabu and Wamiqa Gabbi. This is Priyadarshan and Akshay’s second horror comedy following the much-loved Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2017). The film was released on April 17.

Talking about how Bhooth Bangla differs from Bhool Bhulaiyaa, writer Roshan Shankar told Hindustan Times, “Comparisons with Bhool Bhulaiyaa are inevitable, but the story, tonality, scale, and overall world of Bhoot Bangla are very different. So the experience is much larger than just scares and laughs. Once the audience watches it, I hope they’ll understand the scale and the emotional core we’re aiming for.”

Hindustan Times’ review of Bhooth Bangla reads: “Overall, Bhooth Bangla may not be Priyadarshan at his peak, but it’s still very much in his playground. A film that has its fair share of boos and chuckles, it leans on nostalgia. Powered by Akshay Kumar’s reliable comic timing and a world that’s as chaotic as it is colourful, this one doesn’t quite become a classic, but it keeps the fun going while it lasts.”

It remains to be seen how Bhooth Bangla fares in its second week.