Bhooth Bangla worldwide box office collection day 10: Akshay Kumar film collects ₹150 crore; beats Sky Force lifetime

In a new post on X, Balaji Motion Pictures shared the latest box office numbers. Bhooth Bangla has collected ₹150.05 crore so far, read the post. In the caption, the makers wrote, “The laughter storm continues to rule the box office!”

After a middling start in paid previews and on opening day, the overseas collections stood at $3.8 million after a week. Even though the film's daily collections have slowed to below ₹10 crore, Bhooth Bangla saw a jump in the second weekend, collecting ₹12.50 crore on Sunday. On Saturday, the film earned ₹10.75 crore. This takes the film's domestic haul to ₹113.40 crore after a span of 10 days.

Bhooth Bangla has now crossed the lifetime haul of Sky Force. The Akshay and Veer Pahariya-starrer had collected ₹149 crore worldwide in its lifetime. The film has now become the 6th-highest-grossing horror-comedy in Bollywood history, crossing the lifetime of Maddock’s Munjya, which made ₹132 crore. The other five films in the list of highest-grossing horror comedies from Hindi cinema, which Bhooth Bangla is eyeing now, are Stree 2 ( ₹875 crore), Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 ( ₹424 crore), Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 ( ₹266 crore), Stree ( ₹180 crore), and Thamma ( ₹170 crore).

About Bhooth Bangla Bhooth Bangla is directed by Priyadarshan and produced by Akshay Kumar, Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under Balaji Motion Pictures and Cape of Good Films. It stars Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Jisshu Sengupta, Rajpal Yadav, Tabu and Wamiqa Gabbi. This is Akshay and Priyadarshan’s second horror comedy after Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007).

The film marks Priyadarshan's reunion with Akshay after films such as Hera Pheri (2000), Garam Masala (2005), Bhagam Bhag (2006), Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007), De Dana Dan (2009), and Khatta Meetha (2010).