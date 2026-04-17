Bhooth Bangla review: Akshay Kumar keeps the laughs coming in Priyadarshan horror-comedy that feels a tad too familiar

If I had to sum up this film as a mathematical equation, it would be something like: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2+ Shaitaan+ Stree=Bhooth Bangla. Well, the writer here is Aakash Kaushik, also credited for the stories of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and 3!

The story of Bhooth Bangla revolves around London-based Arjun (Akshay) and his sister (Mithila). She suddenly inherits a fortune and a palace, courtesy of their grandfather. Arjun travels to Mangalpur, India, to set up the palace for his sister's upcoming wedding. But the lore goes that nobody in the village gets married, as Vadhusur comes and steals the brides. What happens next forms the rest of the story.

I’ll admit it upfront, I’m a sucker for the comic gems that Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan have given us over the years. Just a night before Bhooth Bangla’s release, I happened to rewatch their cult Bhagam Bhaag (2006), a reminder of how effortlessly they once nailed comedy. So naturally, seeing them reunite for another horror comedy after Bhool Bhulaiyaa had me excited. What we get, though, is a reunion that feels a little... bittersweet.

What works and what doesn't With the story being something we have seen variations of in the past, it really comes down to how much you laugh and how scared you get. The first half of Bhooth Bangla is as nostalgic as it gets. All the familiar Priyadarshan shots are here. In fact, the locations are pretty much the same as Bhool Bhulaiyaa, including the Chomu Palace. Divakar Mani's cinematography captures the rustic locations beautifully. Add to that the top-notch VFX, which I am happy to report serves the film really well.

It's a pity that apart from the strengths, the shortcomings are present in equal measures here. Priyadarshan gets so carried away with the enormous world he creates that many characters keep disappearing in between, only to resurface somehow later. Plus, he doesn't realise where to begin wrapping up the film.

The second half is heavy on the story and gets engrossing, only for the above shortcomings to hamper the experience. A bit of editing and trimming the runtime by say, 10 minutes would have made it more impactful.

The music by Pritam is average, with the best of the lot- Ram Ji Aake Bhala Karenge- saved for the end credits. But the background score by Ronnie Raphael definitely packs a punch.

Do the performances pack a punch? Performance-wise, the one thing you can't take away from Akshay Kumar is his sincerity and the natural knack for comedy, and in Bhooth Bangla, he gives it his all. From a Kesari 2, to Jolly LLB 3, to now a horror comedy, the sheer range he has shown in the past year alone is impressive. He delivers this time, too.

Asrani, in his last big-screen appearance, gets a meaty role. The veteran pulls it off with such aplomb that one almost gets emotional. Rajpal Yadav, a staple in all Priyadarshan films, is a master of physical comedy. He will surely evoke a lot of laughs in Bhooth Bangla.

Wamiqa Gabbi has a pleasant screen presence, but doesn't have much to do. The same goes for Tabu, who looks mostly clueless. Jisshu Sengupta, as Akshay's father, does his job well.

Overall, Bhooth Bangla may not be Priyadarshan at his peak, but it’s still very much in his playground. A film that has its fair share of boos and chuckles, it leans on nostalgia. Powered by Akshay Kumar’s reliable comic timing and a world that’s as chaotic as it is colourful, this one doesn’t quite become a classic, but it keeps the fun going while it lasts.