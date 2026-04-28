Michael India box office collection day 5: Jaafar Jackson bopic brings in ₹20 crore; stays steady after dip

Michael India box office collection day 5: Antoine Fuqua’s Michael Jackson biopic, Michael, starring the late popstar’s nephew Jaafar Jackson, was released in theatres on April 24. The film, which had a strong opening worldwide, saw an expected dip in collections in India on Monday and Tuesday. Michael India box office collection day 5: Jaafar Jackson and KeiLyn Durrel Jones in a still from the film.

Michael India box office collection According to the trade website Sacnilk, Michael collected ₹2.19 crore net in India on Tuesday, with 12% occupancy, taking its domestic collection to ₹20.94 crore. The film opened to ₹3.70 crore in India, after collecting ₹1.70 crore from its premieres.

Michael saw a spike in collections over the weekend, bringing in ₹5.25 crore on Saturday and ₹5.85 crore on Sunday. On Monday, it saw a dip and collected ₹2.25 crore. The highest occupancy the film has shown so far was on Sunday, when it touched 21%. And its lowest is on Friday at 7%.

Michael has been facing stiff competition from Bollywood releases Bhooth Bangla and Dhurandhar 2. Still, the Hollywood release has remained steady at the box office so far. It remains to be seen how the film fares in the second weekend.

About Michael Directed by Antoine Fuqua and written by John Logan, Michael also stars Juliano Krue Valdi, Nia Long, Laura Harrier, Miles Teller, KeiLyn Durrel Jones, and Colman Domingo. It chronicles Michael’s journey with the Jackson 5 in the 1960s, through the Bad Tour in the 1980s, and the Victory Tour. The film also included 1993 child sexual abuse allegations against Michael, but the scenes were reportedly removed after a clause was discovered in a legal settlement. Reshoots took place in 2025.

AP reported on Tuesday that streams of Michael’s catalogue jumped 95% in the U.S. over the weekend when compared with the same dates the previous weekend, according to Luminate. His songs received 31.7 million streams on Friday, April 24, and Saturday, April 25, in the U.S., and 16.3 million streams the previous weekend, Friday, April 17, and Saturday, April 18. The Jackson 5 songs also earned 2.4 million streams on Friday, April 24 and Saturday, April 25, compared to 1.3 million streams the previous weekend, Friday, April 17 and Saturday, April 18. That’s an 85% increase.

Michael was released in theatres to negative to mixed reviews from critics, but has performed well at the box office so far. It remains to be seen how it fares in the coming days.