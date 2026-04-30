Michael India box office collection day 7: Michael Jackson biopic collects ₹26 crore in its first week

Michael India box office collection day 7: Antoine Fuqua’s Michael Jackson biopic, Michael, starring the late popstar’s nephew Jaafar Jackson, has been a hit with Indian fans. The film was released in theatres on April 24. After a strong start globally, the film witnessed an expected dip in its India collections during the weekdays and has now collected ₹26 crore by the end of it first week in theatres. Michael box office collection day 7: Jaafar Jackson plays Michael Jackson in the biopic.

Michael box office update The latest update from Sacnilk states that Michael collected ₹2.50 crore in its seventh day of release, thereby completing a week in theatres. Thursday's haul is a slight growth from Wednesday's, which stood at ₹2.40 crore. This brings the total India gross collections to ₹31.19 crore and total India net collections to ₹26.05 crore so far.

Michael saw a spike in collections over the weekend, bringing in ₹5.25 crore on Saturday and ₹5.85 crore on Sunday. On Monday, it saw a dip and collected ₹2.25 crore. Michael has been facing stiff competition from Bollywood releases Bhooth Bangla and Dhurandhar 2. Still, the Hollywood release has remained steady at the box office so far. The Hollywood film has proven to be a top draw for fans and viewers in India.

About Michael The film chronicles Michael’s journey with the Jackson 5 in the 1960s, through the Bad Tour in the 1980s, and the Victory Tour. Directed by Antoine Fuqua and written by John Logan, Michael also stars Juliano Krue Valdi, Nia Long, Laura Harrier, Miles Teller, KeiLyn Durrel Jones, and Colman Domingo.

Anupam Kher has strongly backed the film in the wake of the mixed reviews. Hen shared a video on Instagram expressing his emotional reaction to the film. "In every sequence, I was whistling. I am like a child right now, to feel that somebody like that lived in our lifetime. And Jaafar Jackson, oh my God, it's one of the finest performances I have seen in my entire career. He is Michael Jackson. The whole crowd in the auditorium was dancing, whistling, laughing and crying," he said.

Defending the film against criticism, Kher later wrote, "MICHAEL IS MAGIC: Last night I watched the biopic Michael on the one and only Michael Jackson. Phenomenal. Inspiring. Deeply moving. I must confess, I don't understand English music as much as I understand emotions. But with Michael Jackson, language was never a barrier. Just like Charlie Chaplin, he spoke directly to the heart. And the heart understands everything."