Anupam Kher calls Michael ‘magic’ amid negative reviews, praises Jaafar Jackson's performance: ‘I was whistling’

On Sunday, Anupam Kher shared a video on X, in which he reviewed Michael. He said, “It’s not a film, it’s like a river which is flowing, and this river has no destination. It’s like a feeling, you feel it throughout the film. You cry with the film, you feel bad for him, and by the time the performances start, you are dancing. I don’t know much about English music, but I met him once. I had the fortune of meeting him, and it was a dramatic meeting.”

The biopic of pop sensation Michael Jackson has become the talk of the town since its release on April 23. While the film opened to negative reviews from critics, fans appear to have embraced it. Recently, filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan defended the film, and now Anupam Kher has shared his review, praising Jaafar Jackson’s performance and revealing that he was whistling in the theatre while watching it.

He further revealed how the film made him feel childlike and praised Jaafar’s performance, saying, “In every sequence, I was whistling. I am like a child right now, to feel that somebody like that lived in our lifetime. And Jaafar Jackson, oh my God, it’s one of the finest performances I have seen in my entire career. He is Michael Jackson. The whole crowd in the auditorium was dancing, whistling, laughing and crying.”

He went on to describe Michael Jackson as a wonder of the world and urged audiences to watch the film in theatres. Defending the film amid negative reviews, he wrote, “MICHAEL IS MAGIC: Last night I watched the biopic Michael on the one and only Michael Jackson. Phenomenal. Inspiring. Deeply moving. I must confess, I don’t understand English music as much as I understand emotions. But with Michael Jackson, language was never a barrier. Just like Charlie Chaplin, he spoke directly to the heart. And the heart understands everything.”

He added that it wasn’t just the music or performances that stayed with him, but the pop icon’s journey. “A life. And life is never perfect. It has its ups and downs, its struggles and its shadows. But if a life can inspire millions across generations, countries and languages, then it is nothing short of magical. Sometimes I feel critics forget that. They judge moments, not journeys. And journeys are messy, beautiful, unpredictable—just like life itself. I came out of the film feeling grateful… There will never be another Michael Jackson. And maybe that’s the point. And Jaafar Jackson as Michael is unbelievably amazing and outstanding! Jai Ho!”

Farah Khan had earlier expressed her support for the film, urging audiences to watch it in theatres and strongly criticising the negative reviews, even calling for an Oscar for Jaafar Jackson’s performance.