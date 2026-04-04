Anupam Kher feels like a ‘newcomer’ as he poses with Dhurandhar Ranveer Singh and Chhaava Vicky Kaushal

Anupam Kher took to Instagram and shared a selfie with Ranveer and Vicky from the NMACC third anniversary bash. He was seen resting one hand on Ranveer and the other on Vicky as they smiled for the camera. Along with the picture, he penned a note that read, “EXTRA HOT!! 🔥🔥🔥 One is a #Dhurandhar, the other a #Chhaava… and in between them stands a NEWCOMER of 550 Films! 😄 With #RanveerSingh and #VickyKaushal by my side, I felt like I was surrounded by the POWERHOUSE OF TALENT!”

The celebration of NMACC’s third anniversary was a star-studded affair, with many Bollywood celebrities in attendance. The event took place on 4 April in Mumbai. Anupam Kher shared a picture posing with Vicky Kaushal and Ranveer Singh from the event and joked that he felt like a newcomer between them. He further shared that he is always rooting for them in a sweet note.

He added that he is always rooting for both of them and wrote, “What a joy it is to see their energy, their dedication, and their constant hunger to grow. Makes me feel proud, reassured… and yes, slightly competitive too! Wonderful meeting these two yesterday. Love them, admire them… and always rooting for them! Jai Ho!”

Vicky reacted to his post and commented, “You are an inspiration, Sir, for all of us.” Fans also could not keep calm on seeing Vicky, Ranveer and Anupam in one frame. One of the comments read, “Volcano of talent in one frame.” Another commented, “Sir with two SUPERSTARS. someone cast them in a movie.” Another fan wrote, “Acting collection of the whole world together in one frame.” Another wrote, “Yeh Naya Bollywood hai (This is new Bollywood).”

Ranveer is currently enjoying two back-to-back successes. In 2025, his film Dhurandhar broke box office records and became the highest-grossing Bollywood film, collecting over ₹1,300 crore worldwide. Now, his recent release, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, is dominating the box office and has surpassed the worldwide collection of the first part within three weeks. The film has so far collected over ₹1,500 crore and is now inching closer to beating the record of S. S. Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2: The Conclusion ( ₹1,788 crore).

In 2025, Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava emerged as a blockbuster, collecting over ₹800 crore worldwide at the box office. The film, which also featured Rashmika Mandanna, Divya Dutta and Akshaye Khanna, emerged as the third-highest grosser of 2025.

About Ranveer Singh, Anupam Kher and Vicky Kaushal’s upcoming films Vicky is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film, Love & War. Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in lead roles. Ranveer, on the other hand, will next be seen in Pralay. Helmed by Jai Mehta, the zombie drama also reportedly stars Kalyani Priyadarshan as the female lead.

Anupam Kher is awaiting the release of his upcoming film, Khosla Ka Ghosla 2. Helmed by Prashant Bhagia, the film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Savita Raj Hiremath and Raj Hiremath. It is a sequel to the cult classic Khosla Ka Ghosla, which was released in 2006. The sequel also stars Boman Irani, Ranvir Shorey, Tara Sharma, Parvin Dabas and Kiran Juneja, among others, in key roles. It is scheduled to release in theatres on 28 August 2026.