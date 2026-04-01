Vicky Kaushal all praise for Dhurandhar 2, pens special message for Ranveer Singh: ‘You inspire me brother’

Actor Vicky Kaushal finally watched Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar 2, which is currently dominating conversations on social media and the box office. And he seems to have loved every bit of it. The actor has shared a glowing review of the film, giving special shout-outs to Ranveer Singh and R. Madhavan for their performances. Vicky Kaushal has lauded all the departments involved in spy thriller Dhurandhar 2.

Vicky Kaushal reviews Dhurandhar 2 On Tuesday, Vicky took to Instagram Stories to share his reaction after watching Dhurandhar 2. In his note, Vicky gave shoutouts to all the departments involved in the spy thriller.

“#DhurandharTheRevenge… @adityadharfilms !!! I'm so shook, so proud and in absolute awe of the craft, hard work and sincerety with which you have made this film. Nothing short of gold standard. You deserve every bit of this success. Congratulations bhai (multiple heart emojis),” Vicky wrote.

Giving a special shoutout to Ranveer and R Madhavan, Vicky continued, “@ranveersingh you inspire me brother. Your finesse and flare as an actor is unmatched. Honsla Eendhan Badla @actormaddy Sir you were a joy to watch! @therakeshbedi Sir tussi kamaal ho (you are great). Big hug! @mustafa_thebull_ahmed Swaad aa gaya! @shivkumarpanicker genius editing. Your toughest and best work till date.

“@shashwatology I'm a fan! @officialjiostudios #JyotiDeshpande @dhar_lokesh @b62studios Hat's off and mubarakaan (congratulations)! Each and every department... the whole team... kudos! Aap sabhi Dhurandhar ho (You all are Dhurandhar),” added the actor, who worked with Aditya in Uri The Surgical Strike.