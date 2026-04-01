Vicky Kaushal all praise for Dhurandhar 2, pens special message for Ranveer Singh: ‘You inspire me brother’
Vicky Kaushal took to Instagram to share his reaction after watching Dhurandhar 2, the Aditya Dhar directorial starring Ranveer Singh.
Actor Vicky Kaushal finally watched Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar 2, which is currently dominating conversations on social media and the box office. And he seems to have loved every bit of it. The actor has shared a glowing review of the film, giving special shout-outs to Ranveer Singh and R. Madhavan for their performances.
Vicky Kaushal reviews Dhurandhar 2
On Tuesday, Vicky took to Instagram Stories to share his reaction after watching Dhurandhar 2. In his note, Vicky gave shoutouts to all the departments involved in the spy thriller.
“#DhurandharTheRevenge… @adityadharfilms !!! I'm so shook, so proud and in absolute awe of the craft, hard work and sincerety with which you have made this film. Nothing short of gold standard. You deserve every bit of this success. Congratulations bhai (multiple heart emojis),” Vicky wrote.
Giving a special shoutout to Ranveer and R Madhavan, Vicky continued, “@ranveersingh you inspire me brother. Your finesse and flare as an actor is unmatched. Honsla Eendhan Badla @actormaddy Sir you were a joy to watch! @therakeshbedi Sir tussi kamaal ho (you are great). Big hug! @mustafa_thebull_ahmed Swaad aa gaya! @shivkumarpanicker genius editing. Your toughest and best work till date.
“@shashwatology I'm a fan! @officialjiostudios #JyotiDeshpande @dhar_lokesh @b62studios Hat's off and mubarakaan (congratulations)! Each and every department... the whole team... kudos! Aap sabhi Dhurandhar ho (You all are Dhurandhar),” added the actor, who worked with Aditya in Uri The Surgical Strike.
About Dhurandhar
Dhurandhar 2 is a sequel to the spy-action thriller Dhurandhar, which was released in theatres in December 2025 and grossed over ₹1300 crore worldwide. The film franchise follows an undercover Indian intelligence agent, played by Ranveer, who infiltrates Karachi's criminal syndicates and political power structures in Pakistan in an effort to dismantle a terror network targeting India. The movie also features Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi. Dhurandhar 2 has collected over ₹1365 crore worldwide and ₹899 crore net in India.
Vicky’s upcoming project
Vicky was last seen in Chhaava, which is an epic historical action film based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the second ruler of the Maratha Empire. An adaptation of the Marathi novel Chhava by Shivaji Sawant, it is directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films. The cast also includes Akshaye Khanna and Rashmika Mandanna.
Next, he will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War. It also features Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt alongside him.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSugandha Rawal
Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day.Read More
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