Anupam Kher says people are choosing to watch Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar because they like it: ‘They are not idiots’
Anupam Kher also dismissed claims of cinema being propaganda and hailed the choice of audiences who flock to theatres to catch a film.
Dhurandhar 2 has been on a bumper run at the box office, shattering records and winning praise from viewers and celebrities alike. The spy thriller, starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role, took just seven days to scale the ₹1000-crore mark worldwide. Actor Anupam Kher has once again spoken highly of the film and shared via news agency ANI that people who use terms and labels like ‘propaganda’ to define cinema should not be taken into account.
What Anupam shared
While speaking to reporters at the International Film Festival Delhi (IFFD) 2026, Anupam said, "I think we should ignore people who are calling cinema propaganda films. We are putting too much energy onto them, they are redundant people, they are irrelevant people. Let's celebrate the success of 'The Kashmir Files', let's celebrate the success of Dhurandhar. People are not idiots. People are not idiots that they are going to see 12 o'clock show, housefull. People who go to see the film because they like it. And I think we should say rest in peace to people who are sort of calling it a propaganda film."
He added, "Whether cinema can change people, yes, it can. It depends on individuals sitting in the dark auditorium, but it's also a business. It's like any other business. Many people run channels as a business; they don't do it just to tell a story. But if I am going to see a film, I may get something out of it."
Last week, Anupam had taken to his Instagram to share how much he loved the Aditya Dhar directorial and revealed that he called him up personally to congratulate him. Anupam also said, “I'm a teacher of acting. For me to really salute somebody, it takes a lot of time and conviction. You are outstanding… Your body language, your simmering anger, understanding your pain… In one or two scenes, your pain is so visible and made me sad. My heart went out to you.”
About Dhurandhar: The Revenge
The spy action thriller tells the origin story of Ranveer Singh’s character, Jaskirat Singh Rangi, and explores why he transforms into the spy Hamza Ali Mazari. It also shows how Hamza rises through the ranks of Lyari’s underworld and political structure to become a kingpin while carrying out his mission to dismantle the terror network in Pakistan.
The film also stars Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi and Sara Arjun in lead roles, along with Danish Pandor, Udaybir Sandhu and others in key roles. It also features a cameo by Aditya Dhar’s wife and actor Yami Gautam.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSantanu Das
Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupechaRead More
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