Anupam Kher says people are choosing to watch Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar because they like it: ‘They are not idiots’

Dhurandhar 2 has been on a bumper run at the box office, shattering records and winning praise from viewers and celebrities alike. The spy thriller, starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role, took just seven days to scale the ₹1000-crore mark worldwide. Actor Anupam Kher has once again spoken highly of the film and shared via news agency ANI that people who use terms and labels like ‘propaganda’ to define cinema should not be taken into account. Anupam Kher has urged that the industry should celebrate Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2.

What Anupam shared While speaking to reporters at the International Film Festival Delhi (IFFD) 2026, Anupam said, "I think we should ignore people who are calling cinema propaganda films. We are putting too much energy onto them, they are redundant people, they are irrelevant people. Let's celebrate the success of 'The Kashmir Files', let's celebrate the success of Dhurandhar. People are not idiots. People are not idiots that they are going to see 12 o'clock show, housefull. People who go to see the film because they like it. And I think we should say rest in peace to people who are sort of calling it a propaganda film."

He added, "Whether cinema can change people, yes, it can. It depends on individuals sitting in the dark auditorium, but it's also a business. It's like any other business. Many people run channels as a business; they don't do it just to tell a story. But if I am going to see a film, I may get something out of it."

Last week, Anupam had taken to his Instagram to share how much he loved the Aditya Dhar directorial and revealed that he called him up personally to congratulate him. Anupam also said, “I'm a teacher of acting. For me to really salute somebody, it takes a lot of time and conviction. You are outstanding… Your body language, your simmering anger, understanding your pain… In one or two scenes, your pain is so visible and made me sad. My heart went out to you.”

About Dhurandhar: The Revenge The spy action thriller tells the origin story of Ranveer Singh’s character, Jaskirat Singh Rangi, and explores why he transforms into the spy Hamza Ali Mazari. It also shows how Hamza rises through the ranks of Lyari’s underworld and political structure to become a kingpin while carrying out his mission to dismantle the terror network in Pakistan.

The film also stars Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi and Sara Arjun in lead roles, along with Danish Pandor, Udaybir Sandhu and others in key roles. It also features a cameo by Aditya Dhar’s wife and actor Yami Gautam.