Millie Bobby Brown's fantasy action film DAMSEL teaser released|Watch

Millie Bobby Brown turns the tables in Damsel it seems. Rather than being a princess in need of a saving, she does the saving in this one.

DAMSEL: Teaser

Exploring the themes of fantasy, action and adventures this damsel takes destiny into her own hands.

With an engaging narrative of survival, fighting and sacrifice she climbs through icicles, and escapes fire and wars with swords to protect.

While the movie was initially set to release on October 13, 2023, it has been postponed to 2024 as of now. The trailer was recently released by Netflix on its YouTube channel, where it has gained 2.8M views and has been liked by 56K viewers. “This is NOT a fairytale. Millie Bobby Brown stars in Damsel. Only on Netflix 20,” captioned the streaming giant.

DAMSEL: Plot

With Juan Carlos Fresnadillo as director and Dan Mazeau as writer, Damsel follows Princess Elodie, all set to marry a handsome prince. However, the enticing dream quickly turns into a nightmarish reality after she learns that she's being used by the royal family as a sacrifice to pay an age-old debt that requires her to fight against a threat.

““For generations, it has been our task to protect our people. So tonight, you join a long line of women who have helped to build this kingdom. The price is dear, but so too the reward”

The film synopsis reads: “A young woman agrees to marry a handsome prince -- only to discover it was all a trap. She is thrown into a cave with a fire-breathing dragon and must rely solely on her wits and will to survive.”

DAMSEL: Cast

Damsel boasts of an elaborate cast with talented actors. Nick Robinson as Prince Henry, Millie aka Elodie's betrothed. Ray Winstone as the King, Brooke Carter as Prince Henry's younger sister and Ricky Guillart as Sir Oded. Angela Bassett and Robin Wright shine through as Lady Bayford and Queen Isabelle. Other stars in the crown are Shoreh Aghdashloo, Sam Sharma, Sonya Nisa, Erickson Santos Gomes, Elmano Sancho and Saif Mohsen.