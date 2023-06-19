Mission: Impossible director Christopher McQuarrie squashes rumors of franchise ending with Dead Reckoning

The Mission: Impossible franchise is far from over, according to director Christopher McQuarrie, who has reassured fans that the upcoming two-parter, Dead Reckoning, will not mark the end of the action-packed series. In fact, McQuarrie already has ideas brewing for what comes next in the high-octane world of Ethan Hunt and his impossible missions.

Tom Cruise and Christopher McQuarrie on the set of Mission: Impossible - Fallout.(Photo Credit: Chiabella James)

Rumors had circulated, fueled by reports from Variety, suggesting that Dead Reckoning would serve as a "sendoff" for Tom Cruise's iconic character, Ethan Hunt, leaving the possibility of the franchise continuing without its beloved lead. However, McQuarrie swiftly dispelled these speculations, affirming that the story will go on beyond Dead Reckoning.

In an interview with Fandango, McQuarrie stated, "It's not the end. We have ideas for what comes next." This revelation brings relief to fans who were bracing themselves for an emotional farewell to Cruise's adrenaline-fueled IMF agent.

McQuarrie further clarified the franchise's perspective on competition, emphasizing that they do not see themselves as rivals to the likes of James Bond or John Wick. Instead, the director expressed admiration for those movies and their creators, stating, "We love those movies, and we admire those filmmakers, and we want to see those guys win. All we're really doing is competing with ourselves."

With a clear focus on pushing the boundaries and outdoing their previous successes, McQuarrie drew inspiration from the upcoming Top Gun sequel, vowing to surpass its achievements. "We're going to bury those guys. We're going to crush Top Gun," he proclaimed. The director's determination to raise the bar promises audiences more thrilling missions and mind-bending stunts in the future.

Fans can anticipate the release of Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One, starring Tom Cruise alongside an exceptional cast including Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, and Vanessa Kirby, hitting cinemas on July 10 in the UK and July 12 in the US. Part Two is already scheduled for July 28, 2024.