Mission Impossible star Tom Cruise reveals what he'll watch first: Barbie or Oppenheimer

Tom Cruise got everyone's attention recently when he promoted his summer movie rivals, Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer and Greta Gerwig's Barbie. He said that he loves the idea of a double feature and is excited to watch both the movies in theatres once they release on July 21. (Also Read: Tom Cruise reveals he beat Mission Impossible 7 co-stars Hayley Atwell, Simon Pegg in a dance-off on his last birthday)

While Oppenheimer, starring Cillian Murphy in the titular role of a nuclear scientist; and Barbie, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in a film based on the Mattel Barbie and Ken dolls, will release in cinemas on the same day on July 21, Tom's action thriller Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One will hit the theatres only nine days prior to that, on July 12.

Tom's Barbenheimer plans

“I want to see both Barbie and Oppenheimer. I’ll see them opening weekend. Friday I’ll see Oppenheimer first and then Barbie on Saturday," Tom told The Sydney Morning Herald, when he was in the Australian capital for the premiere of Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning - Part One.

What Tom said earlier on Barbenheimer

Tom had earlier taken to Instagram last week to lend support to the upcoming “double feature” of Oppenheimer and Barbie on July 21. He posed with Mission: Impossible director Christopher McQuarrie in front of the posters of both the films with tickets in hand. He wrote in the caption, “I love a double feature, and it doesn’t get more explosive (or more pink) than one with Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer and Greta Gerwig’s Barbie.”

Tom also promoted Indiana Jones

In the same Instagram post, Tom also sent a shoutout to the new release, Harrison Ford-starrer Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. He wrote, “Congratulations, Harrison Ford, on 40 years of Indiana Jones and creating one of the most iconic characters in cinema history. You have given us countless hours of joy,” with a picture of him and McQuarrie posing with tickets in front of a poster of the movie.

“Harrison Ford is a legend; I hope to be still going; I’ve got 20 years to catch up with him. I hope to keep making Mission: Impossible films until I’m his age,” Tom said in the interview to The Sydney Morning Herald.

