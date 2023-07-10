Napoleon trailer: Joaquin Phoenix transforms into the French emperor in Ridley Scott's historical epic. Watch

The first trailer of Ridley Scott's Napoleon is here. Joaquin Phoenix teams up with his Gladiator director to star in this epic historical drama, which sees him play the French commander Napoleon Bonaparte. The film sees the rise of Napoleon and his romance with Empress Joséphine (played by Vanessa Kirby). (Also read: Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One review: Tom Cruise fights evil Chat GPT, brings insane fun back to the movies)

What to expect from the film?

Joaquin Phoenix stars as Napoleon and Vanessa Kirby stars as Josephine in Napoleon.

The trailer, which was unveiled by Sony Pictures and Apple TV+ on YouTube on July 10, begins in France of 1793. As Napoleon is given access to power, the historical epic traces his ascent to rule over the kingdom, and his volatile relationship with Josephine. The film gives us a glimpse of how they both meet, and as Napoleon is entrusted with more power with the passing of time, he steadily turns into a tyrant. "I am destined for greatness. But those in power will only see me as a sword," he says. The stunning trailer ends with a scene where Napolean commands to shoot an army of soldiers who realise that they are walking on frost.

Fan reactions

Reacting to the film, many fans left enthusiastic comments about the look of the film, and especially Joaquin Phoenix. One fan wrote, "from Commodus in Gladiator, Johnny Cash in Walk The Line, to Joker and now as Napoleon, damn! we believe in Joaquin Phoenix supremacy!" Another said, "Goosebumps totally. No body can justify this role other than the one and only "Joaquin Phoenix"' A comment read, "This looks insanely incredible! I can't wait!" While another said, “This is going to be fantastic. Joaquin is perfect for such a multi layered historical figure and we already know that together with Ridley Scott..the word epic doesn’t even scratch the surface of what they can do as a team! Can’t wait!”

About Napoleon

The official logline of the film reads, "Napoleon is a spectacle-filled action epic that details the checkered rise and fall of the iconic French Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte, played by Oscar®-winner Joaquin Phoenix. Against a stunning backdrop of large-scale filmmaking orchestrated by legendary director Ridley Scott, the film captures Bonaparte's relentless journey to power through the prism of his addictive, volatile relationship with his one true love, Josephine, showcasing his visionary military and political tactics against some of the most dynamic practical battle sequences ever filmed."

Napoleon releases in theatres on November 22.

