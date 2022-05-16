Netflix's Black Mirror to return with Season 6, fans say ‘just can't keep calm’

Netflix's critically acclaimed show Black Mirror is gearing up for its sixth season. The fifth season of the show was released in 2019 and received a mixed response from the viewers. After the news of the new season came to light, fans started reacting to it. Also Read: Black Mirror season 5 review: Twisted and terrifying, Netflix’s feel-bad show returns for another round

Details about the cast and specific stories of the show hasn't been confirmed but according to a Variety report, season six is slated to have more episodes than the fifth one. According to Variety, “The latest season is even more cinematic in scope, with each instalment being treated as an individual film.”

The last instalment followed the release of Bandersnatch - an interactive Black Mirror stand-alone film, where viewers are asked at various points to make a choice which affects the storyline. The fifth season starred Andrew Scott, Anthony Mackie, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Topher Grace and Miley Cyrus.

Reacting to the news, one Twitter user said, “The twist is they are going to be really sweet, positive, life affirming stories this time." Another one said, “I hope it’s actually good again… The last series was underwhelming.” While one wrote, “It's been so long,” another one asked, “What's the cast?”

One person said, “Great news! #BlackMirror is brilliant, although real life has felt very black mirror lately which is terrifying.” Excited with the news, one fan said, “I just can't keep calm.”

According to the Hindustan Times review of the fifth season, “Season 5 can’t help but feel like a placeholder, something created only to fulfil certain contractual obligations, or perhaps to buy Brooker more time to create the next Bandersnatch. At five seasons old now, Black Mirror’s battery is draining faster than it used to; its body is chipped, its screen cracked. It’s too early to start thinking of a replacement, but perhaps a quick trip to the service centre is in order.”

