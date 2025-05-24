Netflix's Sirens filming locations: Where is Lloyd Harbor and what makes it special?

Netflix’s latest show about the elite, Sirens, has caught its audience in a chokehold; not just because of the plot it delivers, but also the exquisite scenery and stunning visuals it unfolds its storyline. If you felt the show exuded a sense of exuberance ever since you hit play, you weren’t wrong, since the show was primarily filmed in one of Long Island’s most gatekept and exclusive communities- Lloyd Harbor. Netflix's Sirens is filmed in Lloyd Harbor(X)

Located in Long Island’s North Shore, Lloyd Harbor is not just home to the ultra-wealthy but also offers the kind of expansive greenery and polished hobbies most people can only dream of.

The history of the region can be traced back to the Matinecock Native Americans, who inhabited the island long before European settlers arrived on its shore. The place is named after one of its early settlers, James Lloyd, who acquired the land now defining the harbor back in 1676. Its impressive 9.2 square miles of area covered with a negligible population of merely 3,400 individuals ensures quality of life to all residents.

Though demographics point to Caucasians dominating most of the populace, a small number of Asians, African-Americans, and Hispanics also live in the area. A staggering 95.3% of people own the houses they live in, rendering rented properties almost negligible.

Hobbies and interests of residents are naturally affected by the quality of life they enjoy. Since affordability is no barrier, the vast expanses of land and open scenery encourage people to indulge in activities like the yacht club or equine sports for recreation. Historic parks and natural reserves also dot the landscape, including one of the filming locations for the show, called Caumsett State Historic Park Preserve. With massive English-style mansions, the harbor houses more rustic antique homes than polished modern ones.

Needless to say, the fine gentry inhabiting the island also uptick in the quality of life they relish. The crime rate in the region is almost negligible, poverty is almost non-existent, and the majority of the residents come from well-educated college backgrounds. Though transportation can be considered a bit tough considering the lack of any direct train connected to New York, most people own and travel in their own cars. A 2009 Business Week article ranked the community as the 14th wealthiest town in America.

The harbor also hosts the much-famed ‘Gold Coast’- an extension along Long Island’s North Shore that features some of the most architecturally stunning private residences built by wealthy industrialists back in the wee years of the 20th century. The place boasts of an unchanging landscape that big names like Billy Joel and Jerry Seinfeld once called home.

If elegance and exuberance were at the root of Sirens, then Lloyd Harbor undoubtedly provides the perfect setting for the audience to understand each character and the place they come from.

By Stuti Gupta