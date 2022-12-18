Nick Jonas surprises The White Lotus star Haley Lu Richardson at a show, she reveals childhood crush: 'I love you'

Haley Lu Richardson, a long-time Jonas Brothers fan, got to reunite with one of the members, Nick Jonas, in a special way on recent appearance of The Late Late Show with James Corden. On Wednesday the actor was promoting her new show, The White Lotus, which recently ended its critically acclaimed second season. Host James shared an old photo of Haley with the band at a fan meet-and-greet when she was a teenager. Haley then revealed that she had made a tie to gift Nick during the session, but wasn't sure if he received it or not during that time. (Also read: The White Lotus season 3 to be set in Asia, creator Mike White hints at focus on 'death and spirituality')

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

James mentioned that he had brother Joe Jonas's number and Haley jokingly asked if he could check with Nick if he actually got the tie. Later on in the show, James mysteriously said that he was getting a phone call. He said, "Let me just very quickly call this person back."

Haley guessed if it was Nick and once it was confirmed it was actually him, the 27-year-old began to freak out and cursed a lot on camera, which was bleeped out. The singer connected with Haley via FaceTime, even though the confused actor thought it was a pre-recorded message. Nick then assured her that he was there. He joked about having the tie with him and told Haley he had just finished seeing The White Lotus last night. The admission caused Haley to freak out even more.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Once she calmed down a bit, Haley got to tell Nick about how much the band and the music meant to her when she was younger. She shared, "I just wanted to tell you that you're a huge part of my childhood and therefore life forever. All of my Converse, as I said earlier, in grade school and middle school have your name on them. And I'm so proud of you and going to your guys' concerts now recently as adults — I feel so proud of the three of you and I'm so happy for your lives and your creative endeavors and your families. And I love you."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The 30-year-old actor-singer replied, "That means the world. And next time you want to come to a show, bring another tie and I'll make sure that it gets to me."

Nick got married to actor Priyanka Chopra in December 2018. They had traditional Hindu and Christian ceremonies in India. They welcomed their first child, daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, in January 2022.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.