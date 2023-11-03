Nicolas Cage says he did not shoot his Superman cameo in The Flash as it was: ‘I don't know what happened there'

When Andy Mushcietti's time-travel superhero film The Flash released in cinemas earlier this year, fans of the DC Extended Universe were delighted to see one particular cameo – Nicolas Cage as Superman. Now, in an interview with Yahoo! Entertainment, the actor has revealed he never shot his bit as it was depicted in the movie. (Also Read: The Flash: DC film shows how obsession with multiverse storytelling will tire Marvel out)

What Nicolas said

Nicolas Cage's cameo as Superman in The Flash

“It was CGI, okay, so that they could de-age me, and I’m fighting a spider. I didn’t do any of that, so I don’t know what happened there. I just think that they did something with it, and again, it’s out of my control. I literally went to shoot a scene for maybe an hour in the suit, looking at the destruction of a universe and trying to convey the feelings of loss and sadness and terror in my eyes. That’s all I did," Nicolas said in the interview.

However, when he watched the film, he saw his Superman character fight a giant spider in an alternate dimension. “Kal-El was bearing witness to the end of a universe, and you can imagine with that short amount of time that I had, what that would mean in terms of what I can convey. I had no dialogue so had to convey with my eyes the emotion. So that’s what I did. I was on set for maybe three hours,” Nicolas added.

Nicolas Cage as Superman

Nicolas' cameo lasts barely for seconds as he appears as Superman in one of the dimensions that Ezra Miller's titular character in The Flash speeds through in the climactic sequence. Interestingly, Nicolas was supposed to star as the Man of Steel in the film Superman Lives, being directed by Tim Burton in 2015, which was eventually scrapped by Warner Bros.

Tim also reacted to Nicolas' cameo in a recent interview to Variety, "Even though you’re a slave of Disney or Warner Brothers, they can do whatever they want. So in my latter years of life, I’m in quiet revolt against all this.”

