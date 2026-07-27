Christopher Nolan's latest blockbuster, "The Odyssey," retained the top spot at the North American box office in its second week, taking in an additional $87 million, industry estimates showed Sunday.

Nolan's 'Odyssey' shows staying power at N. America box office

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The film from Universal had an "outstanding hold" for its second weekend, industry analyst David A. Gross said, after it dropped only about 30 percent from its $124 million debut.

"Once or twice a year a movie opens big and then plays for weeks and weeks... 'The Odyssey' is showing that kind of holding power, and Christopher Nolan has done it before," said Gross.

With an additional $353 million overseas, the film has already grossed $640 million worldwide.

Based on Homer's ancient epic poem, the star-studded film tracks hero Odysseus as he faces obstacle after obstacle on his way home from the Trojan War.

It is the first film ever to be shot entirely on IMAX film cameras, as Nolan leaned into filmmaking heritage for this modern adaption of one of humanity's oldest stories.

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{{^usCountry}} Matt Damon and Anne Hathaway lead the cast as Odysseus and Penelope, with Tom Holland portraying their son Telemachus. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Matt Damon and Anne Hathaway lead the cast as Odysseus and Penelope, with Tom Holland portraying their son Telemachus. {{/usCountry}}

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Second place went to "Moana," Disney's latest live-action remake of one of its animated hits.

It took in an additional $10.5 million in its third week out, for a total domestic haul of $102 million and $125 million more overseas.

"Disney spent $250 million to reimagine the oceanic-set movie, so 'Moana' will struggle to swim to profitability in its theatrical run," commented Variety.

Third place also went to Disney and its fifth installment of the animated "Toy Story" franchise.

It took in $10 million in its sixth week, breaking the $1 billion-mark at the global box office.

It is the highest grossing film of the year so far, Variety reported.

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Fourth place went to Bleecker Street's "Hadestown: The Musical," with $9.7 million.

The adaptation of the Tony-award-winning musical blends two ancient Greek myths with themes of love and class struggle, set in the Depression-era world.

Gross called the opening "very good for the genre."

Fifth place went Universal's "Minions & Monsters," with $9.6 million, for a total global haul of $381 million.

Round out the top 10 were:

"The Invite"

"Evil Dead Burn"

"Young Washington"

"Motor City"

"Obsession"

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.