Film on OceanGate’s Titan submersible tragedy to be made, project's co-writer says: World has right to know the truth

MindRiot Entertainment recently announced that they will make a film on the OceanGate submersible tragedy. MindRiot announced the film, a fictional project titled Salvaged on Friday, as per Deadline. Producer E Brian Dobbins, known for The Blackening, will co-produce while MindRiot’s Justin MacGregor and Jonathan Keasey will co-write the film. (Also Read | James Cameron responds to ‘offensive rumours’ about directing OceanGate's Titan submersible film) OceanGate's Titan submersible fatally imploded on its way to explore the wreck of the Titanic.(AP)

What will be the film about

As per the report, the film will cover the time from before the OceanGate submersible launched its dive to visit the Titanic wreckage to after the discovery that the submersible had imploded. In the five-day ordeal, the search-and-rescue team continued looking for the five passengers.

What film's co-writer Jonathan Keasey said

Jonathan told Deadline, “The Titan Tragedy is yet another example of a misinformed and quick-to-pounce system, in this case, our nonstop, 24-7 media cycle that convicts and ruins the lives of so many people without any due process. Our film will not only honour all those involved in the submersible tragedy, and their families, but the feature will serve as a vessel that also addresses a more macro concern about the nature of media today.”

He added, “Truth is all that matters. And the world has a right to know the truth, always, not the salacious bait crammed down our throats by those seeking their five minutes of fame. Life is not black and white. It’s complicated. There’s nuance. Always nuance.” The film was announced after MindRiot announced an OceanGate docuseries with the same title earlier in September.

OceanGate tragedy

On June 22, a search for the missing submersible that was travelling to the site of the Titanic wreckage ended when debris was found on the ocean floor that likely was caused by a "catastrophic implosion,” assumed to be that of Titan. OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush, 61, British Pakistani billionaire Shahzada Dawood, 48, and his son Suleman Dawood, 19, British billionaire Hamish Harding, 58, and Titanic expert Paul-Henri Nargeolet, 77, were aboard the Titan when it disappeared and imploded on Father's Day.

Days later, the US Coast Guard revealed that "presumed human remains" were recovered while searching through the wreckage. What was believed to remain "were carefully recovered" within the wreckage, and the Marine Board of Investigation (MBI) transported them for further analysis and testing.

with ANI inputs

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON