Olivia Culpo shares birth story as she welcomes first child with Christian McCaffrey; it's a…

Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey are officially parents. The model and former Miss Universe, 33, gave birth to a baby girl, their first child together, on July 13. They revealed her name-- Colette Annalise McCaffrey-- in a joint Instagram post on Sunday. The duo shared a close-up of the newborn’s tiny hand. It was a simple caption with a white heart emoji. The model and former Miss Universe gave birth to a baby girl on July 13(Ooliviaculpo/Instagram)

In her Instagram Stories, Culpo posted a quiet moment of McCaffrey watching over their daughter in the hospital. “Colette is so lucky to have the best daddy in the world. A love like no other,” she wrote.

Olivia Culpo opens up about her birth-giving experience

Culpo, who has spoken openly in the past about her hopes for motherhood, shared that she had a C-section. She described the procedure as “the scariest and most rewarding of all experiences,” later adding, “As soon as [Christian] came into the room, I felt most at peace,” reports US Weekly.

The couple’s pregnancy announcement came in March. Culpo posted black-and-white photos from a maternity shoot, captioned, “Next chapter, motherhood.” In another post, she and McCaffrey walked hand-in-hand through a field, showing off her baby bump.

They had kept most of the pregnancy private, though not without some teasing from family. Her sister Sophia joked in January that Culpo tried to hide the bump by holding her dog in front of it. “Now you all know why her nickname is Oblivia … she ain’t stealth,” Sophia wrote, as per US Weekly.

From Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey's blind date to baby joy

Culpo and McCaffrey met in 2019 through a blind date and began dating later that year. They went public in February 2020, and he proposed in April 2023. Their wedding took place in Watch Hill, Rhode Island, in June 2024.

Long before their engagement, Culpo had discussed fertility concerns. On The Culpo Sisters in 2022, she said, “I’ve been making decisions out of fear for the future... There’s a lot of pressure that I’ve been putting on my relationship because of fertility.” She later decided to freeze her eggs.

In a TikTok video from October 2023, Culpo admitted she was ready to start trying for a baby right after getting married. “I wanted to rip out my IUD and start trying immediately,” she said.

Her older sister, Aurora, had no doubts she’d step into motherhood naturally. “I know she’s going to be a really loving mother. I know that she’s going to be very prepared,” she told People last year.

