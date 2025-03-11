Olivia Culpo announces she's expecting first baby with husband Christian McCaffrey: ‘Next chapter’

Congratulations are in order for Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey. The former pageant queen is expecting her first baby with her husband, whom she got married to in 2024. On Monday, she took to social media to share her pregnancy news with dreamy maternity photos. Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey are expecting their first child (Instagram/ Olivia Culpo)

Olivia Culpo is pregnant with her and Christian McCaffrey's first baby

“Next chapter, motherhood,” Culpo captioned the Instagram post, which featured two black-and-white photos of herself cradling her baby bump. The Miss Universe 2024 also shared a sweet video from her and McCaffrey with her 5.5 million followers on the platform.

The clip features a montage of some of the beautiful moments from their maternity photoshoot. The 32-year-old is seen walking through the wilderness on a sunny day while holding the NFL player's hand.

The couple exchanges kisses and embraces as they await the arrival of their first child. For the shoot, Culpo wore a long white dress, while the 28-year-old athlete opted for a grey turtleneck and dark pants. Their dog, Oliver, also appeared in the video.

Culpo and McCaffrey exchanged vows during a Rhode Island ceremony last June. They began dating in 2019. The model has been vocal about wanting a baby even before she got married. However, she has expressed fears about her fertility due to endometriosis.

During a 2022 episode of her reality show, the Culpo Sisters, she admitted, “I want to have kids, but I want to make sure that I can,” adding, “It could be really hard for me to have babies.”

“Endometriosis can affect your fertility in a lot of different ways,” Culpo explained at the time. “There is so much that I don’t know about what’s going to happen in the future with that condition, and I worry all the time about my timeline,” she went on, adding, “I feel like I have to have kids ASAP.”