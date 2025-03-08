Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Mar 08, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Former NFL Cornerback cites how ‘smartly’ he cheated the league's drug test

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra
Mar 08, 2025 08:14 AM IST

Former NFL player Adam Jones admitted to continuous marijuana use, stressing how he cleverly evaded the NFL's strict drug policies.

Former NFL Cornerback Adam Bernard Jones recently cited how he cheated his way through NFL drug tests by using an unconventional method.

Adam Jones, a former NFL player, confessed to cheating on drug tests by using someone else's urine, allowing him to continue using marijuana.(NFL)
Adam Jones, a former NFL player, confessed to cheating on drug tests by using someone else's urine, allowing him to continue using marijuana.(NFL)

Speaking on Deion Sanders’ Tubi show, ‘We Got Time Today,’ Jones admitted that he was able to sidestep the league’s drug program by submitting someone else’s urine for testing and cleverly avoided his frequent use of marijuana.

“People don't know how smart I am, but I could say it now, I don't play no more,” Jones said, per The Athletic. “I've never used my piss for a piss test. Not one time. Not one time.”

ALSO READ| Saquon Barkley's Eagles contract makes history: Who are highest paid RBs in NFL? - Full list

“Well, I never stopped smoking,” he cautioned against smoking marijuana. “I've always smoked, while I played, after I played, now. I am a high advocate of THC.”

Jones admits he ‘never stopped smoking’ during whole NFL career

The NFL was strict about marijuana at the time Jones was in the league, and players began to rack up escalating penalties for repeated failed tests. Each of the fourth failed tests will bring a four-game suspension, but a fifth is enough for a 10-game ban. If a player failed six drug tests, they risked being suspended for an entire season.

Notably, back in 2005, former Minnesota Vikings running back Onterrio Smith was infamously caught at an airport in possession of a Whizzinator, a device designed to help users pass drug tests undetected. When Sanders suggested that the strategy wouldn't work under the NFL’s current policies, Jones disagreed. “It can happen if you know what you're doing,” he said. “Don't say it can't happen, Pop.”

ALSO READ| NFL 2025 daily trade tracker: Who was traded or signed contract extensions today? Full list

Jones' career began in 2006 when the Tennessee Titans selected him as the sixth overall pick in the NFL Draft. Over the course of 12 seasons in the league, he played for several teams, including the Titans (2005-07), the Dallas Cowboys (2008), the Cincinnati Bengals (2010-17), and the Denver Broncos (2018).

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 08, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On