Former NFL Cornerback cites how ‘smartly’ he cheated the league's drug test

Former NFL Cornerback Adam Bernard Jones recently cited how he cheated his way through NFL drug tests by using an unconventional method. Adam Jones, a former NFL player, confessed to cheating on drug tests by using someone else's urine, allowing him to continue using marijuana.(NFL)

Speaking on Deion Sanders’ Tubi show, ‘We Got Time Today,’ Jones admitted that he was able to sidestep the league’s drug program by submitting someone else’s urine for testing and cleverly avoided his frequent use of marijuana.

“People don't know how smart I am, but I could say it now, I don't play no more,” Jones said, per The Athletic. “I've never used my piss for a piss test. Not one time. Not one time.”

“Well, I never stopped smoking,” he cautioned against smoking marijuana. “I've always smoked, while I played, after I played, now. I am a high advocate of THC.”

Jones admits he ‘never stopped smoking’ during whole NFL career

The NFL was strict about marijuana at the time Jones was in the league, and players began to rack up escalating penalties for repeated failed tests. Each of the fourth failed tests will bring a four-game suspension, but a fifth is enough for a 10-game ban. If a player failed six drug tests, they risked being suspended for an entire season.

Notably, back in 2005, former Minnesota Vikings running back Onterrio Smith was infamously caught at an airport in possession of a Whizzinator, a device designed to help users pass drug tests undetected. When Sanders suggested that the strategy wouldn't work under the NFL’s current policies, Jones disagreed. “It can happen if you know what you're doing,” he said. “Don't say it can't happen, Pop.”

Jones' career began in 2006 when the Tennessee Titans selected him as the sixth overall pick in the NFL Draft. Over the course of 12 seasons in the league, he played for several teams, including the Titans (2005-07), the Dallas Cowboys (2008), the Cincinnati Bengals (2010-17), and the Denver Broncos (2018).