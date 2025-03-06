NFL 2025 daily trade tracker: Who was traded or signed contract extensions today? Full list

The NFL’s new league year kicks off on Wednesday, March 12, at 4 p.m. ET, marking the official start of free agency for the 2025 season and beyond. Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby responds to a question during an NFL football news conference Wednesday, March 5, 2025, in Henderson, Nev. (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP)(AP)

The deadline for applying the franchise tag has passed, with the Cincinnati Bengals securing star wide receiver Tee Higgins and the Kansas City Chiefs doing the same with standout guard Trey Smith.

Meanwhile, Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold was not tagged, leading him to be among the most coveted quarterbacks on the open market.

Aaron Rodgers is another humongus name expected to join Darnold on free agency. With the veteran QB seemingly set to leave town, wherever he goes could have large implications on where other teams think about and draft quarterbacks in the next NFL Draft.

Beyond free agency, several key trades are already in motion as franchises manoeuvre to clear salary cap space and restructure their rosters. Deebo Samuel is set to join the Washington Commanders after a trade agreement with the San Francisco 49ers, with the deal becoming official once the league year begins. Similarly, the Chicago Bears have acquired guard Jonah Jackson from the Los Angeles Rams, just a year after he landed a lucrative contract in free agency.

Here's the latest NFL 2025 trade/possible trade rundown: