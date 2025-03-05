Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Mar 05, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Saquon Barkley's Eagles contract makes history: Who are highest paid RBs in NFL? - Full list

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Mar 05, 2025 01:30 AM IST

Philadelphia Eagles have signed running back Saquon Barkley to a two-year extension worth $41.2 million, with $36 million guaranteed.

The Philadelphia Eagles have signed running back Saquon Barkley to a two-year extension worth $41.2 million, with $36 million guaranteed, making him the highest-paid running back in NFL history, ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter reported, citing sources.

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP)
Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP)

“Eagles are rewarding Saquon Barkley with a two-year, $41.2 million contract extension that makes him the highest-paid running back in NFL history, per sources. The deal makes Barkley the NFL’s first $20 million+ per-year running back. Barkley also has the ability to earn an additional $15 million in incentives and escalators. The deal includes $36 million fully guaranteed at signing,” Schefter wrote in a post on X.

“The Eagles are taking the rare step of extending Barkley one year into his three-year deal - and in the same league year in which they signed him to the initial contract,” he added.

Who are the highest paid RBs in NFL history?

This new deal surpasses the previous record set by Christian McCaffrey, who signed a four-year, $64 million contract with the San Francisco 49ers last year. Other notable running backs on the list based on annual salary include Ezekiel Elliott, Todd Gurley, Le'Veon Bell, and Adrian Peterson.

Christian McCaffrey: The 49ers star was the highest-paid running back before Barkley. In June 2024, McCaffrey agreed to a two-year contract extension worth $19 million per year.

Ezekiel Elliott: In 2019, Elliott became the highest-paid RB when he agreed to a six-year, $90 million extension with the Dallas Cowboys.

Todd Gurley: In 2018, Gurley signed a four-year, $60 million contract extension with the Los Angeles Rams, which included $45 million guaranteed.

Le'Veon Bell: In 2019, Bell signed a four-year, $52.5 million contract with the New York Jets, with $35 million guaranteed, making him the second-highest-paid running back at the time.

Adrian Peterson: In 2011, Peterson signed a massive seven-year, $96 million deal with the Minnesota Vikings.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 05, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On