Saquon Barkley's Eagles contract makes history: Who are highest paid RBs in NFL? - Full list

The Philadelphia Eagles have signed running back Saquon Barkley to a two-year extension worth $41.2 million, with $36 million guaranteed, making him the highest-paid running back in NFL history, ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter reported, citing sources. Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP)

“Eagles are rewarding Saquon Barkley with a two-year, $41.2 million contract extension that makes him the highest-paid running back in NFL history, per sources. The deal makes Barkley the NFL’s first $20 million+ per-year running back. Barkley also has the ability to earn an additional $15 million in incentives and escalators. The deal includes $36 million fully guaranteed at signing,” Schefter wrote in a post on X.

“The Eagles are taking the rare step of extending Barkley one year into his three-year deal - and in the same league year in which they signed him to the initial contract,” he added.

Who are the highest paid RBs in NFL history?

This new deal surpasses the previous record set by Christian McCaffrey, who signed a four-year, $64 million contract with the San Francisco 49ers last year. Other notable running backs on the list based on annual salary include Ezekiel Elliott, Todd Gurley, Le'Veon Bell, and Adrian Peterson.

Christian McCaffrey: The 49ers star was the highest-paid running back before Barkley. In June 2024, McCaffrey agreed to a two-year contract extension worth $19 million per year.

Ezekiel Elliott: In 2019, Elliott became the highest-paid RB when he agreed to a six-year, $90 million extension with the Dallas Cowboys.

Todd Gurley: In 2018, Gurley signed a four-year, $60 million contract extension with the Los Angeles Rams, which included $45 million guaranteed.

Le'Veon Bell: In 2019, Bell signed a four-year, $52.5 million contract with the New York Jets, with $35 million guaranteed, making him the second-highest-paid running back at the time.

Adrian Peterson: In 2011, Peterson signed a massive seven-year, $96 million deal with the Minnesota Vikings.