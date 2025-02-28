This NFL giant is looking to score Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford: Report

The Las Vegas Raiders have been sniffing around Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “There is no issue here. The Rams gave the player and his agent permission to speak to the Raiders,” a league spokesperson told the Journal. Matthew Stafford #9 of the Los Angeles Rams throws a pass against the Philadelphia Eagles during the third quarter in the NFC Divisional Playoff at Lincoln Financial Field on January 19, 2025 in Philadelphia, (Photo by Mitchell Leff / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Stafford, who is reportedly seeking an extension worth approximately $50 million per season with “substantial” guarantees, appears to have made progress in contract talks with Las Vegas.

Review-Journal noted that the two sides have “found common ground on what a potential new contract could look like.” However, a deal is contingent on the Raiders and Rams agreeing on trade compensation.

ALSO READ| What’s the beef between NFL reporters Jordan Schultz and Ian Rapoport? Here's an explanation

The Rams’ initial asking price is expected to include the Raiders’ No. 6 overall pick in the upcoming draft. However, the Journal is reportedly unwilling to part with that selection. Instead, Bonsignore speculated that the Rams might adjust their request, potentially settling for a package including a second-round pick this year and a first-round pick in 2026.

Who else is looking for Stafford?

However, the Raiders are not the only team interested in Stafford. The quarterback has also been linked to the Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns, New York Giants, and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Stafford was a first overall pick from the 2009 NFL Draft out of Georgia and signed a five-year $76.5 million contract extension with the Detroit Lions before he put pen to paper for a five-year $135 million in 2017.

Only after this did he receive a trade to the Rams in a blockbuster deal that sent Jared Goff and draft picks to Detroit in 2021. Then, he signed a four-year, $160 million extension with Los Angeles, $135 million of it guaranteed.

ALSO READ| Who is Rob Gronkowski, the Patriots legend eyeing a possible NFL return?

The Rams restructured his contract before the 2024 season, pushing some of the money out later years of the deal. And as things stand, Stafford will pocket $27 million in 2025 and $31 million in 2026. Last year Stafford played 16 games for the Rams, throwing for 3,762 yards on completion 65.8 percent of his passes. He had 20 touchdowns and eight interceptions in recording.