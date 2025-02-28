What’s the beef between NFL reporters Jordan Schultz and Ian Rapoport? Here's an explanation

On Wednesday, two of the league’s most well-known insiders, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network and Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports, reportedly had a verbal altercation at a Starbucks in Indianapolis. During a TNT segment, Charles Barkley humorously commented on the altercation between Ian Rapoport (R) and Jordan Schultz at Starbucks, while Schultz's father, Howard Schultz, was a former CEO of the coffee chain.

The beef stemmed from Rapoport contradicting Schultz’s social media report about a potential meeting between Matthew Stafford and Tom Brady.

The altercation became heated, with Schultz reportedly using profanity while expressing frustration over Rapoport’s public dismissal of his scoop.

During TNT’s ‘Inside the NBA’ on Thursday night, Charles Barkley kicked off the discussion with: “I was at Starbucks today,” he told Shaq, Ernie Johnson, and Kenny Smith. “It’s dangerous in there, Ernie. Fists were flying everywhere. I don’t normally go to Starbucks, ’cause that’s where rich, white folks go.” Elicited laughter from the panel can be heard.

Ernie Johnson chimed in, adding, “Apparently, it’s where a lot of reporters go, too.”

Who is Jordan Schultz's father?

Notably, Schultz’s father, Howard Schultz, was the longtime CEO of Starbucks and amassed a net worth exceeding $3 billion.

“I have always respected Charles Barkley. He’s a gentleman. He’s a scholar. And he’s the best basketball player on that set. That’s all I have to say,” Rapoport later responded to Barkley’s commentary.

Schultz also reacted to the TNT segment, tweeting: “If only Charles knew who called security, he would’ve had the same reaction along with my guy Shaq.”

Rapoport also appeared on Pat McAfee’s show Thursday, remarking: "Everybody in the world texted me last night wanting to know the details." He jokingly suggested switching his coffee loyalty: “Lot of great coffee brands; Dunkin’ does a really nice job.”

“It really isn’t anything too much. Ian Rapoport and I had a verbal confrontation. It lasted a little over a minute. Multiple agents and reporters were nearby. Rapoport was the one who called security shortly after, but it never escalated further,” Schultz, on the other hand, told Mike Florio.